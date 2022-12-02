Read full article on original website
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Dec. 1-4
• Robert Sheldon Bublitz, 19, of Kingston, Idaho, was arrested for driving under the influence and obstructing or resisting an officer. Bublitz has since been released. • Shaun Michael Evans, 35, of Post Falls, Idaho, was arrested for violating his probation. SATURDAY, DEC. 3. • No bookings. SUNDAY, DEC. 4.
Shoshone News Press
Sheriff Gunderson retires
It certainly wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it was one that had to be made. That’s the mentality that former Shoshone County Sheriff Mike Gunderson had as he worked his last shift last Friday before retiring for health reasons. “1201,” Gunderson said to dispatch, as he...
KXLY
Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt
Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
Shoshone News Press
Rehnborg in as Zone 2 trustee
WALLACE — Mary Rehnborg was recently appointed to the Wallace School District Board of Trustees. Rehnborg was appointed and sworn in at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Wallace School Board, where she replaced Dan Hussey as the Zone 2 trustee. Hussey resigned in September, and the responsibility fell...
Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum
People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
Post Falls neighbors hear loud boom, no explosions in nearby area
POST FALLS, ID. — If you live in Post Falls, you probably heard a loud boom-like sound in the area. Multiple viewers reached out to 4 News Now letting us know that there was a loud boom in the area at around 7:15 p.m. According to Northern Lakes Fire District PIO Chris Larson, he says there were rumors going around...
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
FOX 28 Spokane
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Fourth Idaho Snowplow Struck this Season
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fourth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. Both of the last 2 plow strikes occurred near Soda Springs, ID. According to the ITD, fortunately nobody was injured in...
Shoshone News Press
Wildcat wrestlers open up season with quality wins
POTLATCH — The Kellogg High School Wrestling Team was on the road to open their season — and they showed why they are among the best in the region. Historically, Kellogg has always performed well at the Dick Griswold Memorial Tournament — but this year the success came at both the individual and the team levels.
FOX 28 Spokane
Lapwai man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for attacking mother with hammer
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A man from Lapwai is facing six years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Last year on Nov. 1, 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon was arrested after he entered the building his mother and her then-boyfriend were living and attacked them both with a hammer. He also hit a 6-month-old puppy. All required medical treatment following the violent assault.
FOX 28 Spokane
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
Kootenai Health to decide whether to transition from publicly owned to private nonprofits
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health’s leadership is poised to decide whether the hospital district should transition from being government-owned to a nonprofit organization, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. County-owned hospitals in Idaho have long had the option of transitioning from being publicly...
Shoshone News Press
Smelterville, CSCWD selected for state funding
BOISE — One Shoshone County city and another taxing district were among 26 drinking water and wastewater systems that will receive state funding. On Monday, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the awarding of $1,681,466 to help the 26 different entities’ facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades as part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.
pullmanradio.com
38 Year Old Tekoa Woman Sent To Prison For Selling Fentanyl To A Friend Who Died From A Drug Overdose
A 38-year-old Tekoa woman who sold fentanyl to a friend who overdosed and died is going to prison. Amber Kelly was found guilty by a Whitman County Superior Court Jury on two counts of delivering a controlled substance. The trial was held in Colfax last month. Kelly sold fentanyl to 22-year-old Nikki Overton of Tekoa who died from a drug overdose in May of last year. Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommendation from the prosecutor’s office and sentenced Kelly to the mid-range of the standard sentence. Judge Libey on Friday sentenced Kelly to 16 months in prison and placed her on probation for a year. You can listen to Judge Libey handing down the sentence by clicking on the audio file below.
