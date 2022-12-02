ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Man Accused Of Being Involved In Homicide Sought By Police

Oakland police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the shooting death of another man in late October, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is accused of being connected to the homicide of Pablo Garcia Junior. Junior was...
OAKLAND, CA
One Of Two Suspects In Laundromat Robbery At Large

One of two brothers said to have robbed and assaulted two people at a San Mateo laundromat in October has been arrested, announced police on Thursday. San Mateo Police Department officers first responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Shoreview Laundromat at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 16.
SAN MATEO, CA
City Names New Director Of Parks, Beaches & Recreation

PACIFICA (BCN) The City of Pacifica has announced a new director of Parks, Beaches & Recreation, the city announced on Monday. Bob Palacio will join the city's executive team starting on Dec. 12. Palacio has been working in the field of parks and rec in the Bay Area since 1991,...
PACIFICA, CA
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is expected to continue due to excessive. rainfall this evening resulting in hazardous travel conditions. along Highway 1 south of Point Lobos....
MONTEREY, CA
National Weather Service Says More Rain Coming Monday

The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there's a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central...
Happy Hollow Park And Zoo Welcomes Endangered Chacoan Peccaries

The Hollow Park and Zoo has welcomed four new snorting members to its zoo family -- the pig-like endangered Chacoan peccaries. The bristle-haired, tough-snouted animals from South America have moved into a newly renovated and expanded habitat funded by the zoo's nonprofit foundation, zoo officials said last week. The species...
SAN JOSE, CA

