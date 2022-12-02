Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Family-Owned, Haystack Burgers opens Preston Hollow Monday, Dec 12thSteven DoyleDallas, TX
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Cowboys 'Uncomfortable' with Signing OBJ? What Jerry Means
“I’d probably do something uncomfortable with him. I could possibly do something uncomfortable with him. I’m going to have to because he’s coming back from an injury.” - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on OBJ ... but what does that statement mean?
Report: There is 'considerable doubt' that Odell Beckham Jr. is fully healthy
The potential reunion between star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants has heated up the past week with a two-day visit by Beckham to New Jersey to meet with his old team. The Giants are one of at least three teams interested in signing Beckham, along...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Fans Not Happy With NFL's Punishment For Cowboys Players
The NFL lived up to its "No Fun League" nickname in the eyes of many with their recent punishment for Cowboys players following their Thanksgiving Day celebration. Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "The NFL fined Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) for their Whack-A-Mole celebration in the Salvation Army bucket."
Dallas Cowboys LOOK: Micah Parsons Pregame Tribute to Injured Bills Star Von Miller
Cowboys star Micah Parsons - a rightful heir to the crown as an all-time elite pass-rusher and player - showed up on the field here in Arlington wearing a Von Miller tribute t-shirt.
OBJ Visiting Buffalo: 1 Big Problem Before Bills 'Put A Ring On It'
Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Serious Injury
The Dallas Cowboys are currently leading the Indianapolis Colts by two points on Sunday night. Unfortunately for Dallas, the Cowboys' defense has taken a serious hit. Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown has left Sunday's game with a serious leg injury. "Cowboys starting CB Anthony Brown is being carted to locker room...
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit: OBJ Gets 'Fully Loaded' Message from Cowboys QB Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says that in preparing for a Super Bowl run, the team needs all the weapons it can get ... as Odell Beckham Jr. prepares to visit.
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Cowboys ‘Favorite’ to Sign OBJ, But Jerry Won’t Keep WR from ‘Leaving the Star’
Dallas as “the favorite”? We still say “maybe,” in large part because we know some inside team HQ are disappointed about OBJ not planning to actually work out on the field.
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys is Troy Aikman Prediction - Here's Why
“I think it happens,'' Cowboys legend Aikman says of OBJ to Dallas. "If I was betting, I would bet virtually everything I have on it.”
Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz
It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Lamar Jackson injury diagnosed as a PCL sprain; could miss up to 3 weeks
Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson could miss the next few games with a reported PCL sprain. Early in the
NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Big Roster Move
The Dallas Cowboys are poised to bolster their offense this month. Per multiple reports, Tyron Smith will return to practice Wednesday. That would begin his 21-day window to practice with the team before they must activate him from the injured reserve. The All-Pro left tackle has missed the entire 2022...
WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January. All the talk now, though, is about Beckham, who started his career with the NFC East rival Giants against the Cowboys, who will spend Monday and Tuesday trying to convince the 30-year-old to sign. If Beckham is thinking about adding a second Super Bowl ring after tearing the ACL in his left knee while winning the title with the Los Angeles Rams in February, Dallas (9-3) didn’t hurt its case with a 33-point fourth quarter in a 54-19 rout of Indianapolis on Sunday night.
OBJ Says Signing with Cowboys 'A Good Possibility'
“It’s a good possibility,” OBJ says to a reporter asking about him signing with the Cowboys, noting that the free agent wideout said it "with a million-dollar smile.''
OBJ Arrives in Dallas: Cowboys 3-Step Visit Schedule
A Monday night in downtown Dallas with the fellas to take in Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs against Chris Paul and the visiting Phoenix Suns is part of the Cowboys' OBJ visit plan.
