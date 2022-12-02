ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
The Spun

Fans Not Happy With NFL's Punishment For Cowboys Players

The NFL lived up to its "No Fun League" nickname in the eyes of many with their recent punishment for Cowboys players following their Thanksgiving Day celebration. Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "The NFL fined Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) for their Whack-A-Mole celebration in the Salvation Army bucket."
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Serious Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are currently leading the Indianapolis Colts by two points on Sunday night. Unfortunately for Dallas, the Cowboys' defense has taken a serious hit. Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown has left Sunday's game with a serious leg injury. "Cowboys starting CB Anthony Brown is being carted to locker room...
Larry Brown Sports

Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys

Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
The Spun

Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz

It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Big Roster Move

The Dallas Cowboys are poised to bolster their offense this month. Per multiple reports, Tyron Smith will return to practice Wednesday. That would begin his 21-day window to practice with the team before they must activate him from the injured reserve. The All-Pro left tackle has missed the entire 2022...
The Associated Press

WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January. All the talk now, though, is about Beckham, who started his career with the NFC East rival Giants against the Cowboys, who will spend Monday and Tuesday trying to convince the 30-year-old to sign. If Beckham is thinking about adding a second Super Bowl ring after tearing the ACL in his left knee while winning the title with the Los Angeles Rams in February, Dallas (9-3) didn’t hurt its case with a 33-point fourth quarter in a 54-19 rout of Indianapolis on Sunday night.
