TCU meets Kansas State at Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium

The Big 12 Championship game is Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and TCU fans will be there in huge numbers.

It's only an 18-mile drive on I-30 from Amon Carter Stadium to AT&T Stadium, so it's practically a home game for Horned Frog fans.

The game starts at 11:00 a.m. with the undefeated Horned Frogs taking on the 9-3 Kansas State Wildcats whom the Frogs beat 38-to-28 in October.

Tickets range from $160 to over $300 while parking runs from $90 to $130.

AT&T Stadium has a bag policy. A clear tote bag is allowed if it's either plastic, vinyl or PVC, and does not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. A plastic one-gallon resealable storage bag is also allowed inside the stadium.

TCU is ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. A win virtually guarantees the Frogs a spot in the four-team tournament.

