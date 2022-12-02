ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD reassures parents after lockdown at Colleyville Heritage

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago



Grapevine-Colleyville school administrators are trying to reassure parents following Thursday's lockdown at Colleyville Heritage High School.

The building was locked down when police believed a man who ran from them had entered the school through an unlocked door which led to a weight room.

Reports say a class was underway and the teacher saw the man, observed he did not have a visitor's badge, and escorted him out.

The teacher apparently was unaware police were looking for the man who got away. At that point, police believed the school was then secure and the lockdown was lifted.

Police don't know if the man committed a crime. They were called when witnesses saw him run when a police car drove by at the nearby supermarket.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation earlier today during the Lockdown at Colleyville Heritage High School. While...

Posted by Grapevine-Colleyville ISD on Thursday, December 1, 2022

