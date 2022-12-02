Zendaya's Mom Reacted To Rumors She's Engaged To Tom Holland

Rumors have it that Zendaya and Tom Holland are already engaged, but the former's mother is not having any of it. Claire Stoermer reacted to the claims that her daughter and her boyfriend are about to tie the knot in an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 30.

Zendaya Photo by Reuters

Stoermer used Instagram Story to educate her followers and onlookers about clickbait news amid the rumors that Zendaya and Holland are already engaged. She also shared a book passage about the result people wanted to see.

The former teacher wrote that "clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines" to attract clicks on content. These contents often exaggerate claims or intentionally leave out key information to gain traffic.