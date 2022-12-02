Warmer temperatures ahead for Southeast Louisiana

If you aren't a fan of the colder conditions we've experienced over the last day or so, you're in luck.

Warmer temperatures return to the New Orleans Metro Area today, but with it also comes higher humidity. Friday's high temperatures will be in the low- to mid-70s.

On Saturday, keep an umbrella or poncho with you if you're planning on going to the Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade. Rain chances will hover around 40 percent as a weak cool front moves into the area. The good news: no washouts are expected.

On Sunday, temperatures will dip slightly. The high temperature will hover around 70.

Next week, temperatures approach the 80-degree.

FRIDAY:

Chilly morning, then quick warm up. Becoming more humid through the afternoon. More clouds late. High: 75. Winds: SE 6-12.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy. 30-40% spotty showers. Warmer, more humid. Low: S 65, N 62. High: 76.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Stray shower. Low: S 65, N 62. High: 70.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Stray shower. Low: S 64, N 60. High: 74.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Warm, humid. Breezy. Low: S 65, N 62. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Breezy. Low: S 65, N 62. High: 80.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Low: S 63, N 60. High: 74.