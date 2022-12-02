The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball trips road-tripped north Saturday to meet the Northeast Goose Lake Rebels in a River Valley doubleheader. The Rebels took the girls contest 58-48. The Hawks started out with an early lead, up 18-14 after one frame, but the Rebels closed the half on a 20-9 run to take a 34-27 lead into half. Mid-Prairie closed within two going to the fourth, holding Northeast to just seven third quarter points at 41-39, but the Rebels were strong down the stretch, outscoring Mid-Prairie 17-9 in the fourth to take the contest. It was a tough shooting night for the Hawks who went just 24% from the floor and three of 15 from long range. The Hawks outrebounded the Rebels by nine, had 14 steals and forced 26 Northeast turnovers, but had 21 of their own. Amara Jones led Mid-Prairie with 13 points, Landry Pacha added 12. Mid-Prairie is now 2-2 on the season.

WELLMAN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO