Mid-Prairie Meets West Liberty Tuesday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks host the West Liberty Comets Tuesday in Wellman for a River Valley Conference basketball doubleheader. The Golden Hawk girls are 2-2 on the year after a 58-48 loss to Northeast on the road Saturday. For the year, the Hawks are scoring 55 points per game and giving up 50, shooting 33% from the floor, 30% from three and 59% at the line with 39 rebounds, 10 assists, 12 steals and 16 turnovers per night. Individual leaders include Amara Jones at 14 points, five assists and four steals per game. Callie Huber and Landry Pacha lead the Hawks on the glass with six boards per night.
Hawks Handle Anamosa Friday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls basketball rolled to a 69-32 win Friday night in their River Valley Conference opener against Anamosa. The Hawks led 21-14 after one quarter and used a 19-5 run in the second frame to take control 40-19 at the break. Mid-Prairie outscored the Blue Raiders 29-13 after half including a 19-4 run in the third. The Hawks shot 40% from the floor and knocked down eight three point goals to go with 37 rebounds, 18 assists and 17 steals. Ten total Mid-Prairie players scored, led by Amara Jones with a 15 point, 10 assist double double. Josie Greiner had 12 on four threes and Nora Pennington added 11. The win moved Mid-Prairie to 2-1 on the year and kept Anamosa winless.
Hawks Runners-Up, Yoder and Gingerich Take Titles, WACO and Lone Tree Compete at New London
Three area boys wrestling teams traveled to their first tournament of the season Saturday at the Jeremy Fulk Classic in New London. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks were team runners-up with a score of 136, Cedar Rapids Washington won the meet with 153.5 points. A pair of Golden Hawks won individual titles including Mose Yoder at 120lbs, capping a 2-0 day as he beat teammate Dalton Miller by fall for gold in the finals in 41 seconds. At 145, Landry Gingerich was an individual champion after a 4-0 day. He pinned his way to the title including a championship match fall over Carson Sedore of New London in 36 seconds. The Hawks had seven runners-up including Jesse Stultz at 106, Dalton Miller at 120, Tucker Miller at 132, Noah Freeman at 145, Evan Phillips at 152, Owen Trimpe at 170, Kaden Meader at 182 and Terry Bordenave at 220. The Hawks will next be in action Thursday at Iowa City Regina for an RVC dual.
Demon Hoops Looks for Happy First Home Games on KCII
Washington Demon basketball finally gets to play at home tonight when both teams host Pella in a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. In the girls’ game, Washington is seeking to do something they haven’t done in 13 years: start a season 3-0. Both Demon wins, including a 62-32 victory at Fairfield last time out, have been by at least 30 points. Freshman Leighton Messinger has been a blooming star with a team-high 27 points in her first two career games. Fellow freshman Adalyn Long has also scored double-figure points in both of her debut games, making two of five total players to score at least 10 points in a game for Washington. But Demons head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports he believes his team is just getting started playing great basketball.
WACO, Lone Tree Stand Tall at New London Wrestling Tourney
Both the WACO Warriors and Lone Tree Lions had strong showings at the Jeremy Fulk Wrestling Classic Saturday in New London. WACO had all 10 of their grapplers medal, and, while Lone Tree finished sixth in the team standings, all three of their wrestlers – sophomore Clemmons Swaink at 120 pounds, sophomore Brady Magruder at 152 and senior Christian Baltazar at 182 – finished third place in their respective weight classes.
Mid-Prairie Splits Trip to Goose Lake
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball trips road-tripped north Saturday to meet the Northeast Goose Lake Rebels in a River Valley doubleheader. The Rebels took the girls contest 58-48. The Hawks started out with an early lead, up 18-14 after one frame, but the Rebels closed the half on a 20-9 run to take a 34-27 lead into half. Mid-Prairie closed within two going to the fourth, holding Northeast to just seven third quarter points at 41-39, but the Rebels were strong down the stretch, outscoring Mid-Prairie 17-9 in the fourth to take the contest. It was a tough shooting night for the Hawks who went just 24% from the floor and three of 15 from long range. The Hawks outrebounded the Rebels by nine, had 14 steals and forced 26 Northeast turnovers, but had 21 of their own. Amara Jones led Mid-Prairie with 13 points, Landry Pacha added 12. Mid-Prairie is now 2-2 on the season.
Columbus Falls in Both Williamsburg Wrestling Duals
Columbus Wildcat wrestling took part in the Williamsburg Dual tournament Saturday and dropped both matches, falling 46-34 to Marshalltown and 52-17 to the host Williamsburg Raiders. Wildcat senior Kai Malone did still have a strong day, pinning both his opponents at 220 pounds. Junior Russell Coil also won both of his bouts at 285 with a pin and a 10-2 major decision. Junior Ty Scorpil picked up a pair of major-decision victories, 14-2 and 11-2, at 120, while freshman Alex Venzor and sophomore Riley Kaalberg had pins at 138 and 170, respectively. 113-lbs junior Ian Estudillo’s 4-2 decision win rounded out the scoring for Columbus, which will next wrestle Thursday in a triangular at Lone Tree.
Ravens Swept Saturday at Bellevue Marquette
It was a tough day Saturday for the Hillcrest Academy Raven basketball teams at Bellevue Marquette. Hillcrest fell in both ends of a non-conference doubleheader. The Raven girls were beaten 66-10. Marquette was on top 21-3 at the end of the first quarter and 35-6 at the break. The second half saw more of the same with the Ravens on the wrong end of a 22-2 run in the third quarter and outscored 31-4 in total after half. The loss drops Hillcrest to 0-4 on the year and Bellevue Marquette stays unbeaten at 3-0.
Ravens and Lions Ready for Rivalry
The next chapter of the Hillcrest Academy and Lone Tree basketball rivalry will be written on the hardwood of Dwight Gingerich Court at Hillcrest Union tonight when the Ravens welcome the Lions to Kalona in a Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader. The Raven girls enter play in search of their first win on the season at 0-4, 0-2 in league play after a 66-10 loss Saturday at Bellevue Marquette. The Ravens are scoring 24 points per game and giving up 54, shooting 29% from the floor, 25% from three and 69% at the line to go with 21 boards, two assists, five steals and 20 turnovers per night. Individually they are led by Claire Withrow’s 11 points per game. Delaney Shaw averages nine boards and an assist with Malia Yoder grabbing three steals per game.
Lone Tree Tops Highland in Super Conference Hoops Double Dip
The Lone Tree girls survived double overtime and the boys rolled as Lions basketball earned a sweep of a conference doubleheader with Highland Friday night. In the girls’ game, Highland led 6-0 after a quarter of play and would be up 24-12 entering the final period. But a remarkable Lone Tree comeback sent the game to OT, and when both teams scored only two points in the extra four minutes, a second overtime would be needed. It was here that the Lions outscored the Huskies 9-0 to win 38-29. Highland senior Jessica Kraus scored a team-high 13 points, and junior Sarah Burton affected every aspect of the game with nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals, but it was not enough to keep the Huskies from falling to 2-2. Meanwhile, Lone Tree improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Super Conference North.
James S. “Boomer” Dawson
A memorial service for 87-year-old James S. “Boomer” Dawson of Wellman will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8 at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The family will be present to receive friends from 9:30-11:30a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Wellman Public Cemetery, with full military rites. A memorial has been established for the Wellman Golf Club.
Washington High School Band Holiday Concert December 8th
The Washington High School Band will be performing a Holiday Concert Matinee for the Washington Elementary Schools on Thursday, December 8th at 1 PM at the Washington High School Auditorium. Later that evening is the Washington High School Holiday Concert. The concert will feature the high school concert band with a special performance by the Stewart 2nd graders performing holiday and holiday-related music. There will be skits and costumed performers, as well as action and antics during the pieces. The show runs just over an hour long. Show time is 7:00 PM in the Washington Performing Arts Center. Tickets are general admission, $5 per seat, and available at the door. School activity passes will also get you in to see the performance.
Columbus Junction Holiday Family Night
Columbus Junction will celebrate the holidays with their Family Night on Wednesday, December 7. From 5-7 p.m. in downtown Columbus Junction, guests will be treated to food, fun, and friends. Event organizer, Todd Salazar, is excited for the festivities and encourages the community to attend. “I just hope everyone comes...
Halcyon House Washington Page with Bailey Rees and Katie Leichty
On today’s program, we are talking with Bailey Rees and Katie Leichty about the I Dare You Award, and what the 4-H program has to offer.
Helen M. Reschly
Family will be present to receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17th at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home for 92-year-old Helen M. Reschly of Washington. Private family interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery at a later date. Memorials have been established for Hospice Compassus.
WACO Receives Riverboat Grant
On Wednesday, November 16 the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. A grant totaling $155,000 was awarded to the WACO Community School Foundation, and they plan to use that money...
Hospice of Washington County Holding Sweet and Salty Online Auction
Hospice of Washington County is holding their Sweet and Salty online auction through December 9th at 3 PM. They have over 100 items in the auction this year, ranging from pies, cakes, and cookies to more specific holiday desserts. The auction is done through the Hospice of Washington County Facebook page. You can find the link for the fundraiser with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Grand Opening at Woodlawn Cemetery Gates & Shelter Project
After a five-year process of applying for grants, approving bids, and then finally getting restoration underway, the grand opening of Woodlawn Cemetery Gates and Shelter Project is scheduled for Monday, December 5th. Join the Washington Chamber as they cut the ribbon at 3:30 at 501 W. Adams St in Washington. The beginning of this project began on May 5th, 2017, when the City Council first began looking for grants.
Community Foundation of Washington County establishes New Endowment Funds
The Community Foundation of Washington County has recently established two new endowment funds in memory of two Washington residents. The John Kessell Legacy Music Education Fund was established this year. The fund will go through the Washington Music Boosters and will provide support for the K-12 music programs and students. The second fund established was Mrs. Driscoll’s Pick and Keep Book Fund for Judy Marshall Driscoll. The fund will be used to support the distribution of books to students at the St. James School in Washington. Listen Thursday to the Halcyon House Washington Page during the morning, midday, and evening magazines to hear from Millie Youngquist, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Washington County, as she gives us more background about these funds and other opportunities.
Riverside Fire Department Displays Local Heroes
The Riverside Volunteer Fire Department is showcasing their local heroes to the community. Beginning in early 2022, four volunteers from the department were periodically featured on their Facebook page as part of “Who’s Protecting Your Town”. Each member answered the same questions: their name, length of time in the department, fire/EMS/both, household life, hobbies, what drew them to the department, and what keeps them there. A photograph of that volunteer is also included.
