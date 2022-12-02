Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Comedy scene continues to grow in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.--A northeast Nebraska comedy scene has taken off recently. The District Event Center located in downtown Norfolk is currently on a roll when it comes to booking well-known comedians to come and perform. Among the big names who have performed at venue are SNL alums David Koechner and Chris...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Norfolk man arrested following high-speed pursuit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Officials said at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop an eastbound SUV on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk for a headlight out. According to Stanton County Sherriff's Office, the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated...
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona man arrested in Norfolk for false reporting.
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An Arizona man was arrested after giving a false name to Norfolk Police. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a male subject that was in the store causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk tables Johnson Park amendment costing almost $100K
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An amendment that would increase the cost of the Johnson Park project design has been tabled. The Norfolk City Council received an update from JEO Consulting on the Johnson Park Final design project. In July 2021, the city entered an agreement to pay $286,402 for JEO to design the park's new layout. However, an amendment proposed Monday night would increase that agreement to $386,222 for additional tasks performed by JEO. The $99,820 increase would cover additional meetings, site concepts as well as updates to site renderings and videos that were not part of the original agreement.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Norfolk men arrested following party
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after police were called to a reported loud party in northeast Nebraska. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, they were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1100 block of South Ninth St. Officers said...
News Channel Nebraska
'We appreciate them': Briggs and Barrett Project hold annual event to thank community for support
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska nonprofit held a special event on Monday. The Briggs and Barrett Project held their annual "Spirit of Giving" event at the Midtown Event Center. The event lets the nonprofit thank their supporters in the community and give back to them. Family members that have...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus-Platte County dispatch center looking to help foster children this Christmas
COLUMBUS, Neb. – Children in east central Nebraska are getting a bit of a boost this holiday season from a local dispatch unit. The Columbus-Platte County Joint Communications Center is sponsoring local foster children this year, encouraging local citizens to donate Christmas gifts. People can help by choosing a...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne man sentenced to prison for March incident in rural Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A 38-year-old northeast Nebraska man is heading to prison on charges out of Stanton County. Jeffrey Olsufka, of Wayne, was sentenced in Stanton County District Court Monday morning. Olsufka was handed down a one-year prison sentence for third-offense DWI, and an additional year for possession of...
News Channel Nebraska
US92 helps give back with Christmas Wishes program
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Everybody has a Christmas wish and a northeast Nebraska radio station is making sure those wishes come true. US92 in Norfolk is holding its annual "Christmas Wishes" program this holiday season. The radio station has been granting wishes for people in northeast Nebraska since 2001. Participants can...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus man arrested on several charges including attempted second-degree murder
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus man was arrested for multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder. On Monday, the Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 30, south of Columbus, for an assault that had taken place there. The Sheriff's...
News Channel Nebraska
One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
News Channel Nebraska
Reported break in attempt lands Norfolk man in jail
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division arrested a man that reportedly tried to break into a woman's home. NPD said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of S 14th St. around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. Officers said the victim reported that a 35-year-old Norfolk...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk swears in council members for the new term
NORFOLK, Neb. -- December 5th marked the start of a new City Council. On Monday, four members were sworn into Norfolk's city council. Residents of Norfolk will see many familiar faces resume their previously held positions on the council. Corey Granquist of Ward One, Shane Clausen of Ward Two, and...
News Channel Nebraska
Probation officers reportedly find drugs in Norfolk man's home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk has been taken into custody after his probation officers reportedly found drugs in his apartment. The Norfolk Police Division said officers were sent to a residence in the 500 block of South First St. on Dec. 2 around 8:30 a.m. to help probation officers.
Comments / 0