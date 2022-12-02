NORFOLK, Neb. -- An amendment that would increase the cost of the Johnson Park project design has been tabled. The Norfolk City Council received an update from JEO Consulting on the Johnson Park Final design project. In July 2021, the city entered an agreement to pay $286,402 for JEO to design the park's new layout. However, an amendment proposed Monday night would increase that agreement to $386,222 for additional tasks performed by JEO. The $99,820 increase would cover additional meetings, site concepts as well as updates to site renderings and videos that were not part of the original agreement.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO