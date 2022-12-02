ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

News Channel Nebraska

Comedy scene continues to grow in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb.--A northeast Nebraska comedy scene has taken off recently. The District Event Center located in downtown Norfolk is currently on a roll when it comes to booking well-known comedians to come and perform. Among the big names who have performed at venue are SNL alums David Koechner and Chris...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Norfolk man arrested following high-speed pursuit

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Officials said at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop an eastbound SUV on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk for a headlight out. According to Stanton County Sherriff's Office, the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arizona man arrested in Norfolk for false reporting.

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An Arizona man was arrested after giving a false name to Norfolk Police. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a male subject that was in the store causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk tables Johnson Park amendment costing almost $100K

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An amendment that would increase the cost of the Johnson Park project design has been tabled. The Norfolk City Council received an update from JEO Consulting on the Johnson Park Final design project. In July 2021, the city entered an agreement to pay $286,402 for JEO to design the park's new layout. However, an amendment proposed Monday night would increase that agreement to $386,222 for additional tasks performed by JEO. The $99,820 increase would cover additional meetings, site concepts as well as updates to site renderings and videos that were not part of the original agreement.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Norfolk men arrested following party

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after police were called to a reported loud party in northeast Nebraska. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, they were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1100 block of South Ninth St. Officers said...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

US92 helps give back with Christmas Wishes program

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Everybody has a Christmas wish and a northeast Nebraska radio station is making sure those wishes come true. US92 in Norfolk is holding its annual "Christmas Wishes" program this holiday season. The radio station has been granting wishes for people in northeast Nebraska since 2001. Participants can...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Reported break in attempt lands Norfolk man in jail

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division arrested a man that reportedly tried to break into a woman's home. NPD said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of S 14th St. around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. Officers said the victim reported that a 35-year-old Norfolk...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk swears in council members for the new term

NORFOLK, Neb. -- December 5th marked the start of a new City Council. On Monday, four members were sworn into Norfolk's city council. Residents of Norfolk will see many familiar faces resume their previously held positions on the council. Corey Granquist of Ward One, Shane Clausen of Ward Two, and...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Probation officers reportedly find drugs in Norfolk man's home

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk has been taken into custody after his probation officers reportedly found drugs in his apartment. The Norfolk Police Division said officers were sent to a residence in the 500 block of South First St. on Dec. 2 around 8:30 a.m. to help probation officers.
NORFOLK, NE

