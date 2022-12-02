Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Federal judge OKs Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, ruled Tuesday that a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines can go into effect Thursday, but placed a 30-day hold on a permit-to-purchase requirement after local and state law enforcement agencies said they could not have a permitting system ready in time. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, however, did not prevent the permit-to-purchase mandate from taking effect once the permitting system was worked out, according to the ruling. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum had filed papers with the court late Sunday seeking a delay in the implementation of the...
Apple to scale back self-driving car ambitions, delay car launch to 2026 - Bloomberg News
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta. Russia's car sales slump continues, down 61.6% y/y in November, article with gallery.
These 16 US airports are reportedly testing facial recognition technology on passengers that could roll out nationwide next year
The TSA reportedly plans on expanding its facial recognition pilot program across airports in the US starting in 2023.
Gas prices drop close to levels seen a year ago
UTAH — According to data from AAA, the price of regular unleaded gasoline reached a record high of $5.016 per gallon in June of this year. Now, gas prices are nearly […]
White House responds to Trump demanding to terminate parts of the Constitution after ‘Twitter files’ release
President Biden's White House condemned former President Trump for calling for the termination of parts of the U.S. Constitution this week. Trump faced attacks from all sides.
Comments / 0