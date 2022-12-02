Read full article on original website
BBC
Awaab Ishak death: Landlord sets up mould task force
The housing association that rented out a flat where a toddler died from exposure to spores says it has set up a specialist damp and mould task force. A coroner concluded Awaab Ishak died of a respiratory condition caused by mould and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) did nothing to solve the issue.
BBC
Police watchdog head Michael Lockwood resigns amid investigation
The head of the police watchdog has been forced to resign after becoming the subject of a police investigation, Home Secretary Suella Braverman says. Independent Office for Police Conduct director general Michael Lockwood said on Friday that he was resigning for "personal and domestic reasons". But on Saturday the home...
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
BBC
El Salvador: Thousands of troops surround city in gang crackdown
Around 10,000 troops have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs, President Nayib Bukele has announced. All roads leading to the city have been blocked, and special forces have been searching houses for gang members. Officers have also been stopping everyone...
BBC
Matthew McCallan: Police investigating death of teenager in Fintona
Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a teenage boy in the Fintona area of County Tyrone. Matthew McCallan, 15, was reported missing at 03:30 GMT on Sunday morning, when he did not arrive home from an event on Saturday night. A body was discovered shortly before 12:00...
BBC
Kerala: Indian men jailed for rape and murder of Latvian tourist
A court in India has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Latvian tourist in 2018. The 33-year-old woman, who was travelling with her sister, went missing from a resort in the southern state of Kerala on 14 March 2018. Her body was recovered...
BBC
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
BBC
Worthing crash: Family tribute to teen motorcycle enthusiast
The family of a teenager who died in a motorcycle collision has described her as a kind and caring girl who made everyone laugh. India Buchanan from Rustington, West Sussex, died on 18 November. In a tribute her family said: "India was a kind and caring 17-year-old with an infectious...
BBC
Amber Heard files appeal against Johnny Depp's US libel win ruling
Amber Heard's lawyers have filed an appeal against the result of her libel case with Johnny Depp. In June, a US jury found Ms Heard defamed her ex-husband, Mr Depp, with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Jurors awarded Mr Depp - who...
BBC
Exeter nightclub closes after girl, 16, dies taking tablet
A nightclub has "closed until further notice" after the death of a 16-year-old girl who had taken an "unknown substance". A 16-year-old boy was arrested and has since been released on bail following the incident during a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on Saturday. The girl was taken to...
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Police in Bournemouth ask parents not to warn children about them
Parents have been warned against telling their children police will take them away if they are misbehaving. Officers were recently on patrol at Bournemouth Christmas Market when they said they heard joking comments. They said they heard one parent say: "Look the police. They will take you away if you're...
BBC
Witnesses challenge Israeli policeman's killing of Palestinian
An eyewitness to the killing of a Palestinian by Israeli forces has told the BBC he believes the man was shot simply for punching a policeman. Ammar Mefleh was killed at close range in the occupied West Bank last Friday. He is the 10th Palestinian shot dead by Israeli troops...
BBC
Car crashes into Dundee University classroom
A Dundee University building has been closed after a car left the road and crashed into a classroom. The electric vehicle hit the wall of the Dalhousie Building in Old Hawkill shortly after 13:00. No one is understood to have been injured in the incident, and the classroom was empty...
BBC
Greek Roma boy shot by police prompts outrage in Greece
A teenager is fighting for his life in a Greek hospital after a policeman shot him in the head as he fled a petrol station, allegedly without paying. The officer fired two shots at the 16-year-old Roma boy in the second biggest city Thessaloniki. Protesters took to the streets on...
BBC
Met scientist's 'neglect' meant rape suspect unidentified, court hears
A man suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl was not identified for five years after a Met Police forensic scientist "caused undue delay" to the investigation, a court has heard. Ursula Collins appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday accused of "knowingly neglecting her duties" and failing to store exhibits...
BBC
Pontypridd: Carrie McGuinness admits killing partner
A woman has changed her plea and admitted killing her partner, who died after suffering a stab wound. At Cardiff Crown Court Carrie McGuinness previously denied the murder and manslaughter of Steven Davies, 39. With her trial due to start, she admitted manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility due to...
BBC
Man charged with rape after Manchester flat break-in
A man has been charged with rape and robbery after breaking into a woman's flat and threatening her with a knife. The man entered through a window on Wilmott Street in Hulme, Manchester at about 05:00 GMT on 29 November, Greater Manchester Police said. The 32-year-old from Hulme has been...
BBC
Sandicliffe showroom damaged as car smashes into building
Severe damage was caused to a car dealership when a driver crashed into its showroom. Leicestershire Police said officers were called to a report of two-car crash just after 10:00 GMT on Monday. They found one of the cars had then smashed into the Sandicliffe showroom in Derby Road, Loughborough.
BBC
Spain cannabis: Police arrest 30 accused of disguising drugs as Ukraine aid
Police in Spain have arrested 30 people accused of smuggling cannabis that was disguised as aid for Ukraine. Ukrainians, Spaniards, Germans and Moroccans were among those held in the Andalusia region. The drugs came from across the southern region, were packaged in cardboard boxes, and travelled in convoys through several...
