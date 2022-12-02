Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
BR judge issues arrest warrant for death investigator who skipped high-profile murder trial
BATON ROUGE - In a strange twist to a highly publicized Baton Rouge murder trial, the judge over the case has issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans-area investigator who did not show up to testify. The shake-up came on day two of Meshell Hale's bench trial for first-degree...
wbrz.com
Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested
ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
wbrz.com
Plaquemine looking to fill police chief position after former resigned, pleaded guilty to malfeasance
PLAQUEMINE, La. – Mayor Ed Reeves is set to name an interim police chief next week. Reeves has called a special meeting of the city’s board of selectmen for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 to make his announcement. The move comes after former police Chief Kenny Payne resigned after...
wbrz.com
Tangipahoa sheriff's office mourns loss of deputy
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a sheriff's deputy after he died by suicide Sunday afternoon. Deputy Myles Ledet started his career in law enforcement in the Hammond Police Department as a corrections officer before he joined the sheriff's department as a patrol deputy. “Deputy...
wbrz.com
6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle
CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
wbrz.com
Crime prevention board aims to curb violence in BR neighborhood, helped police catch burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE - Members of the Forest Oak and Windsor Place Crime Prevention and Beautification Board met Saturday with law enforcement to discuss upcoming changes to the neighborhood, all of which aim to strengthen the fight against violent crime. The group has been working on crime prevention for the past...
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office dive team removes truck that crashed into pond Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to reports of a truck that had crashed into a pond in Baton Rouge Monday morning. A post from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that the office's dive team was responding to the crash around 9:15 a.m. at Celia Avenue and Foster Road.
wbrz.com
Two teens shot in neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were shot Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 12:48 p.m. on Timberside Drive, a residential area off North Ardenwood Drive. Authorities said two teens were struck by gunfire, but the...
wbrz.com
Police: Man shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 35-year-old Gene Scott was found shot to death shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on St. Katherine Avenue, just off Airline Highway. Police said they do not have a...
wbrz.com
Woman calls for help after spotting three dogs chained in parking lot off of Ascension highway
DONALDSONVILLE - The Humane Society of Louisiana thanked a woman after she called for help when she saw three dogs living in "deplorable conditions" in a parking lot off LA Highway 1 in Ascension Parish. The HSLA said Jennifer Mistretta was driving down LA Highway 1 on Dec. 2 when...
wbrz.com
Man, 83, died in hospital days after being badly burned in Ascension house fire
DONALDSONVILLE - An elderly man died in the hospital days after he was pulled from a burning home in Ascension Parish. The Louisiana fire marshal's office said Tuesday that the 83-year-old man died just a couple days after the Nov. 30 fire on Caesar Lane in Donaldsonville. The agency said neighbors were able to get the man out before firefighters arrived, but he suffered severe burns in the process.
wbrz.com
State Police: Man killed after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - A man was killed Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck slammed into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on LA 442 near River Ridge Drive in Independence. It claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo. Troopers said Bonomo...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge residents could soon be charged more money for fewer trash pickups
BATON ROUGE- The city-parish is currently in talks with Republic Services for a new trash collection contract. The new contract could increase how much residents in East Baton Rouge pay by $5. Trash collectors would also come to collect garbage once a week instead of twice a week. Councilman Rowdy...
wbrz.com
OMV reportedly 'overwhelmed' after reinstating new voicemail system to help with large call volume
BATON ROUGE - After the Office of Motor Vehicles reinstated a voicemail system to help staff keep up with high call volumes, the office told WBRZ employees are overwhelmed. The office is reportedly receiving some 1,400 unique voicemails a day, not including duplicates. Some voicemails are said to be blank, incomplete, or unclear.
wbrz.com
Kids flock to Santa's Mailbox in Gonzales to drop off their Christmas lists
GONZALES - The Christmas season is in full swing and some kids have already gotten a head start on sending their letters to Santa. With how busy Christmas gets, Santa definitely needs help answering all of his letters. To help out, Sheree Taillon and some elves are lending a hand...
wbrz.com
Truck takes down transmission line, knocks out power for much of St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - A truck pulled down powerlines and caused several hundred households to lose power in Iberville Parish Monday afternoon. Entergy told WBRZ that the vehicle took out a transmission line in St. Gabriel sometime around 1 p.m. The power company said roughly 300 customers were still without electricity shortly before 3 p.m.
wbrz.com
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected
DENHAM SPRINGS - At least 17 homeowners were mailed letters in October letting them know that their fence is not in compliance with the parish. Those homeowners would have to move their fences to accommodate the servitude and allow the parish to maintain the drainage. Tamara Beard received one of...
wbrz.com
Southern loses the SWAC Championship 43-24 to No. 5 Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. - The Southern football season ends after their 43-24 loss to Jackson State in the SWAC Championship. Quarterback BeSean McCray with 3 early fumbles, and Jackson State responded with a 26-0 start. McCray was benched and Bubba McDaniel and made the Jaguars competitive. He had 3 total touchdowns, and over 350 yards.
wbrz.com
LSU Tiger freshmen earn All-America honors
BATON ROUGE – Four members of LSU’s highly-touted freshman class have been named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Team, the news organization announced on Tuesday. Offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins were named to the first team, while offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. was...
wbrz.com
Lindsey Scott Jr. named Walter Payton Award Finalist
Zachary native and Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. has been invited to the 2022 Walter Payton Award Announcement Stats Perform released on Monday. The Walter Payton Award is given to the best offensive player in FCS football. Scott is one of three finalists invited to the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.
Comments / 0