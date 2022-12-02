ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested

ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Tangipahoa sheriff's office mourns loss of deputy

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a sheriff's deputy after he died by suicide Sunday afternoon. Deputy Myles Ledet started his career in law enforcement in the Hammond Police Department as a corrections officer before he joined the sheriff's department as a patrol deputy. “Deputy...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 83, died in hospital days after being badly burned in Ascension house fire

DONALDSONVILLE - An elderly man died in the hospital days after he was pulled from a burning home in Ascension Parish. The Louisiana fire marshal's office said Tuesday that the 83-year-old man died just a couple days after the Nov. 30 fire on Caesar Lane in Donaldsonville. The agency said neighbors were able to get the man out before firefighters arrived, but he suffered severe burns in the process.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Truck takes down transmission line, knocks out power for much of St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL - A truck pulled down powerlines and caused several hundred households to lose power in Iberville Parish Monday afternoon. Entergy told WBRZ that the vehicle took out a transmission line in St. Gabriel sometime around 1 p.m. The power company said roughly 300 customers were still without electricity shortly before 3 p.m.
wbrz.com

Southern loses the SWAC Championship 43-24 to No. 5 Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. - The Southern football season ends after their 43-24 loss to Jackson State in the SWAC Championship. Quarterback BeSean McCray with 3 early fumbles, and Jackson State responded with a 26-0 start. McCray was benched and Bubba McDaniel and made the Jaguars competitive. He had 3 total touchdowns, and over 350 yards.
JACKSON, MS
wbrz.com

LSU Tiger freshmen earn All-America honors

BATON ROUGE – Four members of LSU’s highly-touted freshman class have been named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Team, the news organization announced on Tuesday. Offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins were named to the first team, while offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Lindsey Scott Jr. named Walter Payton Award Finalist

Zachary native and Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. has been invited to the 2022 Walter Payton Award Announcement Stats Perform released on Monday. The Walter Payton Award is given to the best offensive player in FCS football. Scott is one of three finalists invited to the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.
ZACHARY, LA

