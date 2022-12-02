ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Ships Parade lights up Willamette, Columbia rivers

By Katie Chase, Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Christmas Ships will be back in the water for its 68th year of holiday fun starting Friday night.

Both the Columbia River fleet and Willamette River fleet are scheduled to leave around 7 p.m. Friday, starting near M. James Gleason Boat Ramp on the Columbia. The ships will cruise down in front of the Tidewater Cove area, then down to North Portland Harbor near Hayden Island.

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a white Christmas for these areas

Then on Monday, ships will be sailing down the Willamette River for the first time.

There will be 15 nights to catch the festive boats in action during December. Organizers said there will be new displays and the return of some timeless favorites.

To find the full schedule, visit the Christmas Ships’ website here .

