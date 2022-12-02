ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.

Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
PETERSBURG, VA
Governor announces investment in business sites

Governor Glenn Youngkin on Friday announced an intention to propose an additional 350-million-dollar investment for business-ready sites in Virginia. Speaking at the Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade in Richmond, the governor said that the initial 150-million dollars allocated for economic investment back in June isn’t enough.
VIRGINIA STATE
Richmond restaurant refuses service to Family Foundation

Cites political stances as reason for canceled reservation. A German-inspired restaurant in Richmond canceled a reservation for a conservative political organization’s private event last week, saying in a statement posted online Thursday night that the decision was made to protect their staff, many of whom are women and/or part of the LGBTQ community. The Family Foundation, the organization that had made the reservation, opposes same-sex marriage and abortion, among other positions.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia homeless shelter and recovery center adds 313 kW rooftop solar array

A Mid-Atlantic homeless shelter and addiction recovery center will now generate its electricity from renewable sources after installing a 313 kW rooftop solar system from Secure Solar Futures. Non-profit CARITAS, or Congregations Around Richmond To Assure Shelter, powered up its CARITAS Center facility in northern Virginia with 782 Heliene solar...
RICHMOND, VA
BPT in-home personal training to serve seniors

Torski Dobson-Arnold has recently joined the BeneFit Personal Training (BPT) franchisee network, and will be serving the Richmond area market, including Eastern Henrico. Dobson-Arnold brings more than 10 years of personal training and group exercise instructor experience to the role. Based in New Jersey, BeneFit Personal Training is the nation’s...
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond Alternative School building celebrates 100 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Alternative School building is celebrating 100 years of educating and guiding young Richmonders who have faced challenges throughout their academic journey. “Our overall mission of Richmond Alternative School is to support students that are sometimes overlooked and underserved our motto is just because you attend...
RICHMOND, VA
L'Opossum Sur La Colline De L'Oregon in Richmond VA

The menu is a mix of French and Spanish techniques. Guests can choose from a variety of drinks. The restaurant is known for its service, which is prompt. The dining room has a dark red color and is filled with art. The restaurant has a patio that is almost 100 people large.
RICHMOND, VA

