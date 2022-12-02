Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Matchmaker's recommended date spots in RichmondSelect Date SocietyRichmond, VA
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from DisneyMargaret MinnicksChester, VA
Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale UniversityMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.
Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Virginia restaurant prompts dustup after canceling event for anti-same-sex-marriage group
A restaurant in Richmond, Va., is the center of yet another political firestorm after canceling an event last week for a conservative organization opposed to same-sex marriage. Metzger’s Bar and Butchery on Nov 30 canceled a private event reserved by The Family Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit that has aggressively lobbied...
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg restaurant raided by Virginia ABC for illegally serving alcohol
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. "What the state of Virginia just did is they took my livelihood away from me right before Christmas," Gourmeltz...
More than 240 teams of students from Chesapeake region participate in robotics competition at Atlee High School
Middle and high school students from across Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. convened on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Atlee High School in Mechanicsville to build robots for the First Tech Challenge Qualifier 1 robotics sports competition as part of a nationwide program celebrating STEM education in schools.
New Bishop of Diocese of Virginia consecrated in Richmond
More than 45 bishops from around the world gathered for the service, which was held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationwide, was the Chief Consecrator.
rewind1051.com
Governor announces investment in business sites
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Friday announced an intention to propose an additional 350-million-dollar investment for business-ready sites in Virginia. Speaking at the Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade in Richmond, the governor said that the initial 150-million dollars allocated for economic investment back in June isn’t enough.
Curriculum task force, George Wythe, William Fox updates on Richmond school board meeting agenda
The school board meeting for Richmond Public Schools Monday night will provide several administrative business updates on schools around the area.
thecollegianur.com
Meet Dr. Latrina Lemon: UR’s medical director for the Student Health Center
When life gives you lemons, you hire Dr. Latrina Lemon as the medical director for the University of Richmond Student Health Center. Lemon began her new role at the beginning of this school year, but for her medicine and working closely with people is anything but new. Her mother was...
Virginia Business
Richmond restaurant refuses service to Family Foundation
Cites political stances as reason for canceled reservation. A German-inspired restaurant in Richmond canceled a reservation for a conservative political organization’s private event last week, saying in a statement posted online Thursday night that the decision was made to protect their staff, many of whom are women and/or part of the LGBTQ community. The Family Foundation, the organization that had made the reservation, opposes same-sex marriage and abortion, among other positions.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Virginia homeless shelter and recovery center adds 313 kW rooftop solar array
A Mid-Atlantic homeless shelter and addiction recovery center will now generate its electricity from renewable sources after installing a 313 kW rooftop solar system from Secure Solar Futures. Non-profit CARITAS, or Congregations Around Richmond To Assure Shelter, powered up its CARITAS Center facility in northern Virginia with 782 Heliene solar...
Richmond Crime Commission to hold public meeting on drunk driving, criminal records
Make your voice heard at the next Crime Commission public meeting, which will be held this Monday.
Why this Doswell man has spent his last five years growing a beard
A Doswell man is putting five years of effort on the line this month in order to raise money for Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU as he auctions off the decision to shave or keep his beard.
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next year
If you live in the Richmond, Virginia area and have never seen the global phenomenon Hamilton, you can get the chance to do it in the spring of next year when the performances will be at the Altria Theater from April 11 to April 23, 2023.
Richmond’s Main Street Station featured on U.S. Postal Service stamp as ‘architectural gem’
Richmond's beloved Main Street Station was one of five noteworthy railroad stations chosen across the United States by the Postal Service, which noted them as "architectural gems."
Richmond grandma thankful for new program helping her with taking care of four grandchildren
One Central Virginia non-profit has created a program that steps in where Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico families need it most.
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
BPT in-home personal training to serve seniors
Torski Dobson-Arnold has recently joined the BeneFit Personal Training (BPT) franchisee network, and will be serving the Richmond area market, including Eastern Henrico. Dobson-Arnold brings more than 10 years of personal training and group exercise instructor experience to the role. Based in New Jersey, BeneFit Personal Training is the nation’s...
NBC12
Richmond Alternative School building celebrates 100 years
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Alternative School building is celebrating 100 years of educating and guiding young Richmonders who have faced challenges throughout their academic journey. “Our overall mission of Richmond Alternative School is to support students that are sometimes overlooked and underserved our motto is just because you attend...
Personal property taxes due Dec. 5 for many residents in Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
If you live in the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities area, you may want to double-check and make sure you paid your personal property taxes. The deadline for payment is today in many localities.
eastcoasttraveller.com
L'Opossum Sur La Colline De L'Oregon in Richmond VA
The menu is a mix of French and Spanish techniques. Guests can choose from a variety of drinks. The restaurant is known for its service, which is prompt. The dining room has a dark red color and is filled with art. The restaurant has a patio that is almost 100 people large.
Comments / 0