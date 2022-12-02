Read full article on original website
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Meramec Conservation Area – Missouri
My friend was camping at Meramec State Park near Sullivan, Missouri so I headed down to spend some time with her. We decided to check out a trail I had found on the Midwest Nomad Family’s blog. Be sure to check our their page as well!. The conservation area...
rjbroadcasting.com
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has 11 parcels for sale including rural and lakeshore properties. Properties in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone...
myleaderpaper.com
Pleasant View Motel owners seek to build storage facility
The same people who are behind an effort to renovate, remodel and expand the aging Pleasant View Motel on Jeffco Boulevard just south of the Arnold city limits are turning their eyes south. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 Nov. 17 to recommend approval of a request...
edglentoday.com
Erin Bode Delivers A Gift For St. Louis To Christmas Carols Association
ST. LOUIS – For the 111th years, the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association (StLCCA) has given the gift of cheer and goodwill to our neighbors, and this year they have a very special gift in store…. In addition to their annual caroling efforts by volunteer carolers all around the...
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers.
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
myleaderpaper.com
Books Galore to close soon
Books Galore, 411 W. Main St., in Festus will close its doors this month, after 25 years in business in southern Jefferson County. John Gilbert, 57, and his wife, Kendall Gilbert, 56, of De Soto own and operate the store. They said they plan to shutter it around Dec. 17.
timesnewspapers.com
Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood
An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber Celebrates With Ribbon Cut: Marine Coin Company Marks Its 10th Anniversary
MARINE - Recently, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Marine Coin Company in celebration of the company's 10th year in business. Marine Coin owner Bill Weder established the company in August 2012 when a previous bank building came up for sale. "I thought the building...
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
The Pizza Passport Is the Gift That Every St. Louisan Wants Under the Tree
Tell Santa this is what we want for Christmas
feastmagazine.com
Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill
At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: How we are forged in the fire of life’s trials
Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: How we are forged …. Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Staying hydrated and meal prep with...
kfmo.com
Friday Washington County Wreck
(Washington County, MO) A 77 year old man from Potosi, William E. Ball, is suffering serious injuries after he was injured in a one vehicle crash in Washington County Friday evening at 6:13. Highway Patrol reports indicate Ball was driving south on Highway 47, at Highway 21, when his SUV ran a stop sign, traveled off the road and crashed into an embankment. Ball was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson. He was wearing a seat belt when the crash took place.
Metro East business says it’s lost more than $150K to vehicle part thefts
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois business owner says he’s never seen a theft problem like this in his 20 years of business.
KMOV
3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
