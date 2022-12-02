ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

plannedspontaneityhiking.com

Meramec Conservation Area – Missouri

My friend was camping at Meramec State Park near Sullivan, Missouri so I headed down to spend some time with her. We decided to check out a trail I had found on the Midwest Nomad Family’s blog. Be sure to check our their page as well!. The conservation area...
SULLIVAN, MO
rjbroadcasting.com

Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction

Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has 11 parcels for sale including rural and lakeshore properties. Properties in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone...
WADENA COUNTY, MN
myleaderpaper.com

Pleasant View Motel owners seek to build storage facility

The same people who are behind an effort to renovate, remodel and expand the aging Pleasant View Motel on Jeffco Boulevard just south of the Arnold city limits are turning their eyes south. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 Nov. 17 to recommend approval of a request...
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2now.com

Windy morning leads to blustery temps

High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Books Galore to close soon

Books Galore, 411 W. Main St., in Festus will close its doors this month, after 25 years in business in southern Jefferson County. John Gilbert, 57, and his wife, Kendall Gilbert, 56, of De Soto own and operate the store. They said they plan to shutter it around Dec. 17.
FESTUS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood

An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
feastmagazine.com

Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Friday Washington County Wreck

(Washington County, MO) A 77 year old man from Potosi, William E. Ball, is suffering serious injuries after he was injured in a one vehicle crash in Washington County Friday evening at 6:13. Highway Patrol reports indicate Ball was driving south on Highway 47, at Highway 21, when his SUV ran a stop sign, traveled off the road and crashed into an embankment. Ball was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson. He was wearing a seat belt when the crash took place.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

