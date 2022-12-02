Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Willmar military coffee gathering Monday at community center
(Willmar MN-) Monday is another of the twice-a-month coffee gatherings for veterans at the Willmar Community Center. The informal meetings are a chance to talk with others who have served our country both in times of war and peace. Organizer and Vietnam War Vet Ron Mackedanz says sometimes it's good to just talk...
willmarradio.com
Heglund Catering teaming up with Foxhole to create new brewpub in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Heglund Catering is moving from it's location on the MnWest Technology Campus in Willmar. Grant and Cari Huisinga have owned Heglund for 16 years and have been at MnWest for 15, but Grant says as of January 1st they will be in their new location next to the new Foxhole Brewpub on North Highway 71, next to Whitney Music...
willmarradio.com
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
willmarradio.com
State approves grant to improve local child care situation
(Willmar MN-) Willmar and Kandiyohi County is getting a $200,000 state grant to help improve the local child care situation. Governor Tim Walz Thursday announced the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarding nearly $2.5 million to 17 child care organizations representing communities throughout Minnesota. This latest round of grant funding will help increase the supply of quality child care providers to support regional economic development. In a news release, Walz said “In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our work force, grow our economy, and foster economic prosperity. These grants reach communities across our state to help increase child care access and ensure families and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and early education they deserve.”
willmarradio.com
Willmar murder suspect to be sentenced Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) One of the Willmar residents charged with murder in the drug-related death of a young Pennock women this past April will be sentenced in Kandiyohi County District Court Tuesday afternoon. In September, 20-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk. A charge of 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaugter were dismissed, and Oothoudt Willprecht will be sentenced at 3 p.m. Tuesday by Judge Stephen Wentzell. Police say she and co-defendant Hudiefe Mire of Willmar sold 19-year-old Samantha Myers pills that she thought were percocet or oxycodon, but they contained fentanyl, which killed her. Mire faced the more-serious charges, but he posted bail this past spring and hasn't been seen since. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
knsiradio.com
$35 Million Real Estate Fraud Involves Stearns County Properties
(KNSI) – Matt Onofrio went from being a nurse anesthetist at Mayo Clinic to a famed real estate mogul, supposedly worth $160 million, in under three years. His eye-popping success turned out to be a case of too good to be true, according to the United States Department of Justice. Onofrio was indicted for three instances of bank fraud on November 23rd in U.S. Federal District Court.
willmarradio.com
New Renville County K-9 not trained to sniff out marijuana
(Olivia MN-) When rookie Renville County K-9 officer Maverick helped officers in a drug bust in Renville November 23rd, he sniffed-out the bag containing 500 grams of cocaine, not the 29 pounds of marijuana. Sheriff Scott Hable says it was the first day on the job for the pure bred German Shepherd. Hable says they recently received the dog who came to Minnesota from Poland...he and his handler, Deputy Luke Jakes spent 14 weeks training for people tracking, handler protection, criminal apprehension and drug detection. But Hable says in anticipation of Minnesota making recreational cannabis legal, Maverick was not trained to detect marijuana...
willmarradio.com
Willmar water rates going up to pay for new water treatment plant
(Willmar MN-) Willmar residents will be seeing a water rate increase of 20% next year. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says it is necessary to help pay for a new water treatment plant going up in northeast Willmar. Valiant says the increase will be on the February utility bill, and is part of a 4-year rate increase. Next year the rates will go up another 5%, then 4%, then 3. The city had asked the legislature for bonding money to help with the project but lawmakers failed to get one passed this year...
willmarradio.com
Possible victims of RockSolid Construction being sought
(Alexandria, MN) -- The sheriff's office in Douglas County is asking possible additional victims to contact them, after a co-owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal was charged with swindling a man out of nearly 114-thousand dollars for a house and shed which was never built. Prosecutors allege Derek Fischer accepted the money, didn't start the project and blocked contact with the victim. Investigators say they've located another victim in Crow Wing County and believe there may be others in the state. They say Fischer uses sites like Facebook Marketplace to solicit business.
willmarradio.com
Willmar City Council holds Truth in Taxation Hearing Monday night
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council tonight will take one of their final actions before approving next year's budget. City Administrator Leslie Valiant and City Operations Director Kyle Box say they will conduct their Truth in Taxation Hearing... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...The City Council will...
kduz.com
Renville Co Death Investigation
(Bird Island, MN) Renville County authorities are investigating a death that was discovered Sunday afternoon. At about 1pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burned-up vehicle located in a drainage ditch in the 81,000 block of 370th St. That location is about 1 mile west of Bird Island in Bird Island Township.
willmarradio.com
Alex All Runner
Alex All Runner, age 35, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in St. Peter. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. In honor of Alex, the family requests that you please wear Viking’s attire or purple and gold.
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
KEYC
Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burned-up vehicle located in a drainage ditch. Upon locating the vehicle, law enforcement discovered suspected human remains inside. The remains...
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday. The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.
willmarradio.com
Police officers in Willmar schools can quickly investigate gun incidents
(Willmar MN-) In the last two weeks The Robbinsdale and The Rocori School Districts have dealt with reports of guns or threats in their schools. While Rocori dealt with the situation immediately, Robbinsdale was criticized because local police weren't brought in or advised until 3 days after the incidents. In Willmar, Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says each building has a police officer who can deal with any incident immediately...
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash in western Minnesota
(Clarkfield, MN)--One person is reportedly dead following a crash in western Minnesota on Monday. The crash took place on US Hwy 59 at 280th Ave. near Clarkfield in Yellow Medicine County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Jean Miller, 69, of Clarkfield, was traveling northbound an US Highway 59, and a Pontiac Montana, driven by Sallianne Gottschall, 36, of Clarkfield, was traveling eastbound on 280th Ave. when the two vehicles collided.
Comments / 0