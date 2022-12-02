Read full article on original website
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Recent Play Of Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James has praised All-NBA L.A. center Anthony Davis as an MVP-caliber player, per Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. “He’s been unbelievable on both sides of the floor,” James said. “Playing like the MVP of this league. Straight dominance… I just think he’s hit a switch where he knows how dominant he can be, night in and night out.”
Dwyane Wade Hung Out Until 5 A.M. And Still Performed At Peak Level In 2006 NBA Finals
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had one of the best NBA Finals performance in history in 2006. Wade was named Finals MVP after averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds, leading the Heat to their first championship in franchise history. In...
The Top 5 Plays from Monday’s Celtics-Raptors Game
Blake Griffin's coming through in the clutch, Jayson Tatum besting O.G. Anunoby, and Jaylen Brown's clever ploy headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Raptors game. View the original article to see embedded media. Blake Griffin Rewinds Time. Scottie Barnes ends up with his back to the...
76ers vs. Rockets: 4 Questions About James Harden’s Return
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers begin a new slate of games beginning with a matchup against the Houston Rockets. After hitting the road for a three-game trip, the Sixers will close out the stretch looking to pick up their first win in three games after falling short to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies.
3 takeaways as Andrew Nembhard dominates and Indiana Pacers get much-needed win over Golden State Warriors
Last Monday, Indiana Pacers rookie guard Andrew Nembhard hit a buzzer-beating three-point shot over LeBron James to help the Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers. One Monday later, with the Pacers taking on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Nembhard was even better. Indiana started Nembhard at the point...
Draymond Green’s Hostile Interaction With Fan Results in Unexpected Outcome
Two days ago, Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan in Dallas. The two interacted in some rough trash talk that the NBA didn't appreciate. It turns out, the fan did appreciate it, and the story took a huge twist. Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan that...
76ers Rumors: Latest Chatter Surrounding James Harden’s Future
The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t make a ton of moves in the offseason. While PJ Tucker was the front office’s biggest addition, the re-signing of James Harden was the key move of the summer. Harden had a player option attached to his last contract. While it was widely believed...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Boston Red Sox Check in on Free Agent Outfielder
A bitter Yankees rival has been in contact with Aaron Judge, but the threat to New York appears minimal for now. The Red Sox have checked in on the free agent MVP, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. However, Boston is not considered one of the most aggressive teams showing interest in Judge despite some question marks in the outfield. Cotillo added that the Red Sox have touched base with most free agents and are doing their due diligence.
Should Houston Texans Bench Kyle Allen, Go Back To Davis Mills?
HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen hasn't provided the spark the Houston Texans were hoping for offensively. After switching to Allen as the starting quarterback and the replacement for Davis Mills, the Texans look like they need to go back to Mills based on how mightily Allen has struggled in the past two games. The Texans travel to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
Patriots Provided Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Welcome’ Moment
Patrick Mahomes' NFL career has been so uncannily successful that even games in which he had no impact have left a lasting mark upon him. That's what the lauded Kansas City Chiefs quarterback claimed in an interview on the "New Heights" podcast as he works through another successful season under center in the Midwest. In his five years with the Chiefs, Mahomes has made countless gridiron memories and highlights, including some against the New England Patriots ... in both winning and losing efforts.
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Tank Town: Looking at Bears’ Chances for Second Pick
The loss to Green Bay and last weekend's games improved the Bears' comfort zone in the race to get second pick in the draft. The Rams and Broncos remain right on the Bears' heels with 3-9 records, but at 3-10 there is now more separation from Pittsburgh, Detroit, Green Bay and Las Vegas as each of those teams improved to five wins in Week 13.
Notre Dame Notebook: Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey Have Decisions To Make, Cam Hart Injury Update, More
Notre Dame is headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Fighting Irish will face the South Carolina Gamecocks on December 30th in Jacksonville, Fla. in what will be the program’s fourth all-time Gator Bowl appearance and first since 2002. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman addressed a handful of topics shortly after the announcement that his team is Gator Bowl bound.
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral Steph Curry Shooting Video
In a video that has now been confirmed to be fake, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry could be seen drilling five-straight full-court shots. Only Steph Curry could have people believe even for a second that such a shooting display was possible, as his shooting ability combined with the incredible editing actually had many people convinced it was real. One of these people was Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
Texans TE Brevin Jordan: ‘It Hurts For Sure’
HOUSTON — Quarterback Davis Mills isn't the only second-year prospect who has struggled with the Houston Texans this season. There were high expectations for Brevin Jordan following an impressive rookie campaign. There was a belief that Jordan would take a significant leap in his second year and would become the Texans' No. 1 tight end.
Jalen Hurts Cooking as Eagles Overcome Sloppiness to Lead Titans
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a sloppy first half in which the Eagles committed five false start penalties, the offense moved the ball well enough to grab the first-half lead, 21-10, against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Jalen Hurts was on target for two long touchdowns throws...
