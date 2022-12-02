Robert “Bob” Teaford, 66, of Plymouth Meeting and Conshohocken, died on November 30, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Conshohocken, PA on March 26, 1956 to Roscoe “Rocky” Teaford, and the late Elizabeth “Betty” (Cross) Teaford. He was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School class of 1974 and attended Montgomery County Vocational School for diesel mechanics. He was the owner and operator of Teaford Auto Service on East 10th Avenue in Conshohocken for over 30 years until his recent retirement. He was a talented mechanic, welder, and a truly gifted problem solver. He could fix just about anything and loved doing it. He enjoyed time in the mountains, camping, RVing, and riding his Harley Davidson. He was an avid firearm collector and a member of the Lower Providence Rod & Gun Club.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO