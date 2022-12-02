ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Country 107.3

Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA

"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going

For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

First headliner announced for Musikfest 2023

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It may be the holiday season, but it's never too soon to start thinking about Musikfest. ArtsQuest has announced the first headliner for the 2023 festival. The Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop at the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, ArtsQuest announced Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Brandywine Railroad model train display back for the Holiday season

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – The popular Brandywine Railroad model train display is back this holiday season. This year, the display on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art is celebrating 50 years of operation.The model train display happened for the first time in 1972. Today, 2,000 feet of tracks guide the spectator through the spectacular miniature wonderland.CBS3 spoke with Paul Hoerner, a model train specialist at the Brandywine Museum of Art.The museum planned everything to the tiniest detail; like a CBS3 live broadcasting truck. We could not confit which of our reporters was in the car.The exhibition runs from now until Jan. 8.Get a peek into the exhibit and watch the entire interview in the video above.
CHADDS FORD, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Sir Grout of Bucks County

Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the “hard surface” care industry that recognizes the special needs of homeowners and businesses. With the knowledge that our customers want convenient, cost effective and quick results, we have developed unique products and processes that transform rooms with tired and old looking grout and tile back to looking like new in less than a day.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
knightcrier.org

Local Review: A morning pick-me-up at Koffee Korner Cafe

You’re cruisin for a brew-sing down Broad Street, and you find Koffee Korner Cafe on the corner of the street. Koffee Korner is known primarily for their breakfast and coffee, but they also serve lunch all day. It’s a locally-owned small business located on the corner of Broad and Main Street in Lansdale, PA.
LANSDALE, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
POTTSTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Robert “Bob” Teaford Conshohocken and Plymouth Meeting

Robert “Bob” Teaford, 66, of Plymouth Meeting and Conshohocken, died on November 30, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Conshohocken, PA on March 26, 1956 to Roscoe “Rocky” Teaford, and the late Elizabeth “Betty” (Cross) Teaford. He was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School class of 1974 and attended Montgomery County Vocational School for diesel mechanics. He was the owner and operator of Teaford Auto Service on East 10th Avenue in Conshohocken for over 30 years until his recent retirement. He was a talented mechanic, welder, and a truly gifted problem solver. He could fix just about anything and loved doing it. He enjoyed time in the mountains, camping, RVing, and riding his Harley Davidson. He was an avid firearm collector and a member of the Lower Providence Rod & Gun Club.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
billypenn.com

Inside Biederman’s Specialty Foods, South Philly’s Jewish ‘appetizing store’

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Living in Philadelphia during the pandemic, restaurant industry veteran Lauren Biederman realized she was missing something: a local store to buy the comfort foods she remembered growing up. Her favorite eating experience was when she would go to pick up bagels, lox, and other Jewish specialty foods with her family in NYC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Video shows package taken from porch in West Conshohocken

Videos from December 2nd from just after 9:30 p.m. shows two people walking along Cedar Avenue in West Conshohocken. One of the pair removes a package from a porch. If you recognize either person you are asked to contact the West Conshohocken Police Department at (610) 940-5842.
WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
aroundambler.com

Ambler decides to hold today’s Holiday Parade

Ambler Main Street announced this morning that the Ambler Holiday Parade will go forward as planned. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. According to the post made by Ambler Main Street, the rain should clear by the time the parade starts.
AMBLER, PA

