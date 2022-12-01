Read full article on original website
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 27 – Dec. 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Blue Moon Grill is now under new operation, current owners Mat and Stephanie Overton taking over operations beginning Dec. 1. See the full story here. After a two year hiatus, the First United Methodist...
Final ‘Early Bird’ Drawing For Fulton Lions Loot Feb. 2
FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each. “The ticket you purchase could be worth $10,000,”...
Shineman Foundation Awards $245,229 To Regional Not-for-Profits
OSWEGO – Ten Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its third grant round of 2022 at its November board meeting. Projects encompass a range of diversified focus areas, including health and human services, literacy and education, and the arts. The funded...
Get In The Holiday Spirit With Family-Friendly Events In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – A wide variety of holiday-themed events will be held across the county in the coming weeks, offering fun for all ages. From craft fairs to tree lightings, families have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of festive events. Listed below are several holiday happenings to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.
Mt. Adnah To Hold Christmas Tree Lighting
FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery will be holding their annual tree lighting event Wednesday December 7 at 7 p.m. at 706 East Broadway in Fulton. Raffle and door prizes will be given away. Please come and enjoy the holiday spirit with us.
Fulton Savings Supports Rotary Food For Thought Campaign
FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club partnered with the Fulton Savings Bank during November on its Food for Thought campaign. Fulton Savings Bank placed the Food for Thought boxes throughout its branches in Fulton, Phoenix, Central Square, Constantia, Brewerton and Baldwinsville. Customers and staff filled the boxes with approximately...
Oswego Bookmobile Receives Donations From Area Organizations
OSWEGO – Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”. Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children...
Pratt House To Host Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4
FULTON – The J. W. Pratt House Museum in Fulton will host their 32nd Annual Parade of Trees Holiday Party Open House tomorrow, Sunday Dec. 4. The free event will run from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Parade of Trees will continue on through next week (December 5 – 9). Please come visit us and vote on your favorite tree!
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14
FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
Oswego County FCU Donates to Oswego Bookmobile Literacy Program
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Federal Credit Union donated $1,000 to Oswego Bookmobile in support of the 2022 Driving Books Home summer literacy program. Their support this year has allowed the Bookmobile to continue with its mission of “empowering children to be readers.”. Driving Books Home is a...
Huhtamaki Recognized By Oswego Health With 2022 Community Partner Award
OSWEGO – The Community Partner Award is designed to recognize a corporation or a foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through the encouragement and motivation of others to take a leadership role toward philanthropy and community involvement. This year Oswego Health recognized Huhtamaki at the 3rd...
Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois Receives Health Care Award
OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents. “We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient...
Starr Clark Tin Shop In Mexico Celebrates Christmas, Abolitionist History
MEXICO, NY – The Underground Railroad, an organized network of activists dedicated to freeing enslaved African Americans before the Civil War, was a big presence in the small community of Mexico, New York, primarily during the 1850’s. The Starr Clark Tin Shop located at 3420 Main Street in...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: December 5, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – The technical difficulties experienced recently by the Oswego County Health Department online portal used to self-report at-home positive COVID-19 tests have been fully resolved. People can continue to self-report at-home positive tests to the portal and will receive isolation orders via email after completing submission. The...
Message From Central Square Central School District Concerning Schooltool Login
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Following is a message from Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding the online Schooltool login procedure:. – CSSD, If students are struggling to log into Schooltool, they must use “sign in with Google” and they will be all set.
Central Square DECA Club Promotes Anti-bullying Campaign ‘Dare to Care’
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Paul V. Moore DECA members travelled to the Central Square Middle School on Nov. 18 to promote an anti-bullying campaign called “Dare to Care.”. The campaign targets middle-schoolers, aiming to educate on the many types of bullying and strategies that can be used to prevent bullying. The DECA students engaged the middle school students in activities such as an interactive Kahoot and the sharing of student bullying experiences.
Learn About A Career In Child Care From Local Agencies
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc (ICP), to host a hiring event with multiple child care providers. The event will take place in-person from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton.
Parade Of Trees Returns To Friends Of History In Fulton
FULTON – It’s that wonderful time of year again. This is the 32nd year of the Friends of History in Fulton’s Parade of Trees, after missing two years because of the pandemic. It all began in 1988 when the mortgage on the John Wells Pratt House was...
Local Foundations Award Oswego Bookmobile With Grants
OSWEGO – Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., recently received grant awards from three foundations. The Jon Ben Snow Foundation and the Oswego County Community Foundation each awarded $2,500, and The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation contributed $2,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. for the 2022 Summer Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”. These...
Horace H. Holder
FULTON – Horace “Uncle Darb” H. Holder, 79, of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Horace and Louretta (Warrington) Holder. Horace is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ireta (Griswold) Holder; children, Amanda (Ben) Petrie, Brian...
