Fenton, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

myleaderpaper.com

Pair arrested in Imperial in connection with stolen car

A 45-year-old Warrenton man and a 37-year-old Imperial woman were arrested in Imperial after they allegedly were found in a 2015 Nissan Sentra that had been reported stolen out of Carlinville, Ill., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy saw the car just before noon on Nov. 1...
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pleasant View Motel owners seek to build storage facility

The same people who are behind an effort to renovate, remodel and expand the aging Pleasant View Motel on Jeffco Boulevard just south of the Arnold city limits are turning their eyes south. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 Nov. 17 to recommend approval of a request...
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2now.com

New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations

A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, …. A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Box truck stolen from outside Imperial home

A pickup recently was stolen from outside a home in the 2500 block of Golden Gate Drive in Imperial. The white 2007 Ford F-450 box truck was valued at about $5,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The truck was stolen during the overnight hours between Oct. 29 and...
IMPERIAL, MO
kjluradio.com

Eastern Missouri man wanted in Phelps County captured

An eastern Missouri man, wanted in Phelps County, is taken into custody. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced this weekend that it was looking for Austin Strom, 30, of Mineral Point. Strom was wanted on a probation and parole warrant after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2019. The Sheriff’s Office says Strom was also wanted on several counts of resisting arrest by fleeing. He had allegedly eluded law enforcement several times over the last 24 hours, including in one spot near Highway P and Highway AA.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges

Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Crash

(St. Francois County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 35 year old, Casondra N. Bacon, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday night at 8:12. Highway Patrol records show Bacon was driving south on Raider Road at VoTech Road when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. Her SUV ran off the right side of the road and began to slide. The vehicle's front bumper crashed into a utility pole. The SUV ran back onto the road, crossed over the centerline, and ran off the left side of the road. Bacon , who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis region sirens sound for monthly test

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sirens will ring at 11:00 am today in the St. Louis region. It is part of the monthly test for St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. The monthly tests run on the first Monday of each month. The siren tests...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Firefighters respond to three-story building fire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant building near Hyde Park Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post by the fire department, crews arrived on the scene at North 20th Street and Ferry Street to a three-story building with heavy smoke showing. The building was evacuated and crews began to extinguish as the fire extended through the roof.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood

An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Thousands attend Twin City Christmas parade

Thousands of people lined up along Main Street in Festus and Bailey Road in Crystal City on Monday night to watch the 73rd annual Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which included floats, fancy cars, emergency vehicles and walking groups, said Mary Zebrowski, the chamber’s executive director.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO

