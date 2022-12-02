Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Pair arrested in Imperial in connection with stolen car
A 45-year-old Warrenton man and a 37-year-old Imperial woman were arrested in Imperial after they allegedly were found in a 2015 Nissan Sentra that had been reported stolen out of Carlinville, Ill., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy saw the car just before noon on Nov. 1...
myleaderpaper.com
Pleasant View Motel owners seek to build storage facility
The same people who are behind an effort to renovate, remodel and expand the aging Pleasant View Motel on Jeffco Boulevard just south of the Arnold city limits are turning their eyes south. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 Nov. 17 to recommend approval of a request...
FOX2now.com
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, …. A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
myleaderpaper.com
Box truck stolen from outside Imperial home
A pickup recently was stolen from outside a home in the 2500 block of Golden Gate Drive in Imperial. The white 2007 Ford F-450 box truck was valued at about $5,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The truck was stolen during the overnight hours between Oct. 29 and...
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri man wanted in Phelps County captured
An eastern Missouri man, wanted in Phelps County, is taken into custody. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced this weekend that it was looking for Austin Strom, 30, of Mineral Point. Strom was wanted on a probation and parole warrant after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2019. The Sheriff’s Office says Strom was also wanted on several counts of resisting arrest by fleeing. He had allegedly eluded law enforcement several times over the last 24 hours, including in one spot near Highway P and Highway AA.
myleaderpaper.com
Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges
Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 35 year old, Casondra N. Bacon, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday night at 8:12. Highway Patrol records show Bacon was driving south on Raider Road at VoTech Road when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. Her SUV ran off the right side of the road and began to slide. The vehicle's front bumper crashed into a utility pole. The SUV ran back onto the road, crossed over the centerline, and ran off the left side of the road. Bacon , who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.
FOX2now.com
Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on Goodfellow Street in north St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot …. A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on...
St. Louis region sirens sound for monthly test
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sirens will ring at 11:00 am today in the St. Louis region. It is part of the monthly test for St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. The monthly tests run on the first Monday of each month. The siren tests...
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
abc17news.com
Firefighters respond to three-story building fire in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant building near Hyde Park Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post by the fire department, crews arrived on the scene at North 20th Street and Ferry Street to a three-story building with heavy smoke showing. The building was evacuated and crews began to extinguish as the fire extended through the roof.
Man shot to death in gunfight in Berkeley early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. — A man was killed, and another was injured in a gunfight in Berkeley, Missouri, Sunday morning. In a press release, St. Louis County police said a 26-year-old man was killed and another man was shot in the leg and injured at a home on Larry Lane. The injured man is expected to survive his injuries.
KMOV
3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
Career Central: FedEx, Walmart, P&G hiring at Holly Jolly hiring fair
ST. LOUIS — Two more hiring events left in the SLATE Missouri Job Center second annual Holly Jolly Holiday series. SLATE Missouri Job Center's second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair Continues on Dec. 8th. The events aim to bridge the gap between job seekers and businesses looking to...
Cannabis business adds St. Louis-area dispensary, prepares for increased demand
BRIDGETON, Mo. — Proper Cannabis recently completed construction on its fourth St. Louis-area dispensary, the latest move in the company’s preparation for adult-use recreational cannabis sales that includes expanding to the other side of Missouri. Last month, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment allowing adults 21...
timesnewspapers.com
Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood
An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime
Tom Scheifler turned to tech to solve his neighborhood's criminal woes
myleaderpaper.com
Thousands attend Twin City Christmas parade
Thousands of people lined up along Main Street in Festus and Bailey Road in Crystal City on Monday night to watch the 73rd annual Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which included floats, fancy cars, emergency vehicles and walking groups, said Mary Zebrowski, the chamber’s executive director.
Comments / 0