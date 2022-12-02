BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A Burnsville father is being called a hero after saving his kids from a carjacker. Derek Gotchie chased down his stolen SUV that had his four children inside, all of them under the age of five.Derek Gotchie was on the 800 Block of Russel Avenue North dropping gifts off to a friend.His wife, Deanah, had taken the last item out and asked him to shut the trunk to keep their four kids inside warm."I'm shutting the trunk this guy jumps out of this taxi minivan, runs to my truck. I run to the door of my truck...

BURNSVILLE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO