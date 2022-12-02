Read full article on original website
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis tavern is identified as 37-year-old
Charges have yet to be filed against the suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Minneapolis bar Saturday night. The suspect was held by witnesses at the scene until police arrived and arrested him after 37-year-old Kenneth T. Rodriguez was shot inside The Spring Street Tavern, at 355 Monroe St. NE.
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
Burnsville man chases his own stolen vehicle–with his kids strapped inside–and crashes into it to stop thief
A Burnsville man said he made the quick decision to chase after a man who’d stolen his SUV and four small children and then ram into it with another stolen vehicle in order to stop him this week in Minneapolis.
Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down
MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
Police: Man shot while driving in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot in his car early Saturday morning.Officials say that around 5 a.m., the man was driving near 3rd Street and Lowry Avenue North. The man said he heard a gunshot and then felt pain, but didn't see who may have fired the shot.He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Minnesota dad saves 4 children taken during carjacking by chasing them in suspect's car
Police say a father used the vehicle an alleged car thief left at the scene to track down the assailant and rescue his four children who were sitting in the backseat.
Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico
A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
Family of boy thrown from Mall of America balcony reaches settlement with mall
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of a boy who was thrown from a balcony at Mall of America in 2019 has reached a settlement with the mall, according to a statement from the family's attorney. The family had filed a lawsuit against the Bloomington megamall in 2021, alleging...
State Patrol: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed a person who was struck by a vehicle in Burnsville Monday night has died. Officials said a Dodge Ram driven by an 18-year-old man from Prior Lake was headed west on Highway 13 just before 6 p.m. At the same time,...
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Wisconsin man arrested for fifth drunk driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin man is in custody Saturday after police say he drove drunk.A Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a driving complaint shortly after 4 p.m. in the city of Amery. When the trooper approached the driver, they report smelling alcohol and seeing open alcohol containers in the vehicle.The trooper took the man to the hospital for an evidentiary blood test before booking him in the Polk County Jail.Police say this is the man's fifth offense of driving while under the influence. If convicted, the man would face up to 10 years in prison.
Burnsville father called hero after saving his kids from carjacker: "I'm a dad doing dad things"
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A Burnsville father is being called a hero after saving his kids from a carjacker. Derek Gotchie chased down his stolen SUV that had his four children inside, all of them under the age of five.Derek Gotchie was on the 800 Block of Russel Avenue North dropping gifts off to a friend.His wife, Deanah, had taken the last item out and asked him to shut the trunk to keep their four kids inside warm."I'm shutting the trunk this guy jumps out of this taxi minivan, runs to my truck. I run to the door of my truck...
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Trial begins Tuesday for Wisconsin woman who amputated patient’s foot, without permission, to allegedly put in taxidermy shop
A small-town courthouse in western Wisconsin will be in the media spotlight this week, as a nurse appears in court for amputating a patient’s foot — though there’s quite a bit more to the story than that. Mary Brown of Durand is scheduled for a hearing before...
