Ann R. Charlesworth
Ann Royal Charlesworth, 96, died in her home at the Falmouth House, Falmouth, Maine on Nov. 25, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1926, in Oak Park, Illinois and spent her childhood in Springfield, Illinois. As a teenager, she and her family relocated to Winter Park, Florida, to join her mother’s family after the early death of her father, who died from injuries sustained in World War I.
Woodchucks are looking for better wheels
Imagine a local food pantry or food bank. Replace the focus of food with firewood, and you have a center known as a wood bank. Like food pantries, wood banks aim to help community members with life essentials by supplying firewood at no cost to income eligible individuals and families who rely on firewood as a heating source. In the Boothbay region, our wood bank is operated by the Community Resources Council’s Woodchucks.
‘Backstage’ with Snowlion Repertory Theater
Snowlion Repertory Theater received a project grant from the Maine Community Foundation to support its upcoming offering, “The Christmas Bride in Concert.” Negotiations for space and cast are underway, and it is hoped the show will perform over the summer at various venues in the Midcoast and southern Maine.
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
The Rotary Clubhouse looked more like an annex to Santa’s workshop last Thursday night. A merry contingent of members and guests gathered to turn holiday cheer into good works. We accomplished three seasonal projects: We filled around 120 Christmas goodie bags for kids at the Food Pantry, and another...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service. Taylor Alley, 27, of Dresden was arrested Nov. 24 for Domestic Violence Assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden, by Deputy Scott Solorzano.
Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade
Lobster boats, the excursion boat Novelty and a Coast Guard vessel took part in the Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade in Boothbay Harbor Sunday night, Dec. 4. Judges awarded the following prizes, according to the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce: Devyn Campbell on Susan and Jessica, first place; Lawrence Durfee on Lil Sistah, second place; and Matt Thibault on Sandra Ann, third place.
Southport Column: Southport Lights Up, school and church events
Perhaps some of you saw the obituary of long-time summer resident, Ann Royal Charlesworth, in the Nov. 27 edition of the Portland Press Herald. Ann and her husband, Dick, built their home on Dogfish Head in 1962. They were active members of the Southport Yacht Club where Ann raced with the ladies and played bridge. I will always remember her smile and good humor even when her eyesight began to diminish due to macular degeneration. Both she and Dick, who died in 2016, are still missed, but not forgotten by friends and neighbors. Her funeral will be private in Winter Park, Florida, where she lived as a teenager.
Exhibition On Screen returns to Lincoln Theater
Exhibition on Screen is back on the big screen at Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater, and the 2022-23 season is kicking off with a bang. On Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16, experience the most recognizable artwork in America through “Hopper: An American Love Story.” Countless painters, photographers, filmmakers and musicians have been influenced by his art, including Rothko, Banksy, Alfred Hitchcock, David Lynch, and even The Simpsons – but who was he, and how did a struggling illustrator create such a bounty of notable work?
North Pole Express rolling down the tracks
A rainy start to Boothbay Railway Village Museum’s annual three weekend North Pole Express didn’t deter folks from coming to the Route 27 facility on Saturday, Dec. 3. After Santa greeted the children on the BRVM’s train, the big guy rode with the passengers back to the Village’s Freeport Station for more festivities. There was readings in the Spruce Point Chapel, make your own s’mores, vintage holiday displays, hot chocolate in the Town Hall, ornament making, the Toy Shop exhibit and more.
Santa Claus arrives for Southport Lights Up
Santa Claus arrived a little early this year on Dec. 2 in Southport. Father Christmas arrived at Southport General Store around 5 p.m. on his motorcycle and delivered pre-Christmas presents to good little boys and girls during the annual “Southport Lights Up” event. Prior to Claus’ visit, residents...
Seahawks begin season Friday
“We might be the youngest varsity program in the state and maybe in school history,” said Bruce Orne, varsity girls basketball coach at Boothbay Region High School of the 2022-2023 team. With five freshmen, four sophomores, a junior and a senior, the Lady Seahawks may lack in experience but...
