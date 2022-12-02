ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox9.com

Suspect in Minneapolis bar shooting facing weapon charge

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man arrested after a deadly shooting over the weekend at a Minneapolis bar is now facing a weapons charge. Patrick Mincey was charged Monday with criminal possession of a firearm after a conviction for a violent crime. At this point, however, Mincey is not facing charges for the death of Kenneth Rodriguez in the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down

MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night

A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico

A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man arrested for fifth drunk driving offense

POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin man is in custody Saturday after police say he drove drunk.A Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a driving complaint shortly after 4 p.m. in the city of Amery. When the trooper approached the driver, they report smelling alcohol and seeing open alcohol containers in the vehicle.The trooper took the man to the hospital for an evidentiary blood test before booking him in the Polk County Jail.Police say this is the man's fifth offense of driving while under the influence. If convicted, the man would face up to 10 years in prison.
AMERY, WI
fox9.com

Minnesota man receives over 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico: Charges

(FOX 9) - A Coon Rapids man faces felony drug charges after law enforcement seized over 25 pounds of cocaine and 109k during a drug bust. According to court documents, members of the West Metro Drug Task Force were tipped off by an informant about a "load car" planning to bring a large amount of cocaine into Minnesota from a Mexican supplier.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man kidnapped daughter in St. Paul, then crashed in Minneapolis during pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis and St. Paul police worked in tandem Thursday to catch a man who had kidnapped his own toddler, and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase.MPD says SPPD requested help just before 3 p.m. after they received word that the man "had taken his 2-year-old daughter and indicated that he would harm the child and himself." The man does not have custody of the child.His cellphone was traced to 3rd Avenue South and East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis, and officers with the Operation Endeavor REACT team soon spotted him and tried to pull him over.MORE: New data show decrease in downtown crime since beginning of Operation EndeavorThe man fled, and about a mile into the chase he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 28th Street West and Grand Avenue South.Police say he refused to get out of the vehicle, and officers had to take the girl "from the suspect's grip" and "used minimal force" to arrest him.The girl was not harmed, and the driver in the vehicle that was struck wasn't hurt. The man was transferred into the custody of St. Paul police.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
PLYMOUTH, MN

