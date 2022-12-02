Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Proclaiming the power of two: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Quick: Think of one of your most trusted friends, now and/or in the past. What did you value about them?. Chances are, the qualities that come to mind will include humor, caring, compassion, reliability, trust, a sense of fun and possibility. A friend accepts us as we are, but also embraces a vision of who we might be, should we choose to work on ourselves.
How to give seeds, native plants or even a full garden by shopping local in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The holiday season is here again, and if you are looking for a gift idea for a gardener or nature enthusiast in your life, how about a Northeast Ohio wildlife sanctuary—in the form of native plants?. From seeds to plants to a pre-designed garden, giving a...
Immigrant Son Brewery sets final beer dinner for 2022
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Immigrant Son Brewery has scheduled a winter solstice beer dinner. The dinner - the final one of the year at the brewery – is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Thin ice: Skaters urge reopening of Cleveland Heights Community Center’s South Rink
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Parents, skating supporters and a shift of young Eastside Tigers hockey players packed City Council chambers Monday (Dec. 5), seeking the reopening of the Community Center’s South Rink. City officials say that from a mechanical standpoint, they are already skating on thin ice just keeping...
Brunswick salts away stash of road de-icer as it readies for winter
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- In anticipation of winter weather in the coming months, City Council has approved the purchase of 1,000 tons of ClearLane enhanced salt from Cargill Inc. Service Director Paul Barnett explained that the enhanced salt works at much lower temperatures than standard rock salt. “It starts to diminish...
City Club of Cleveland makes move to Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City Club of Cleveland will call Playhouse Square home, starting next fall. The City Club announced Monday it will move to 14,000 square feet of space at 1317 Euclid Ave., a few blocks east of its current location. The space, once renovated earlier next year, will include a library, conference room and offices.
Operation Teddy Bear: Case Western Reserve University’s Division of Public Safety aims to give 100 teddy bears to children
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- What started as a grassroots campaign to help bring some joy to a few is now on its way to becoming an annual event to help bring some “beary-needed” cheer to many. In 2017, after learning from colleagues that there were a number of children unable...
Shipping container ‘she sheds’? Not in Strongsville; council approves ban
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has banned giant shipping containers and railroad cars in residential districts. City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the ban Nov. 21. The previous month, three council members -- Kelly Kosek, Tom Clark and Ann Roff -- had expressed support for allowing residential shipping containers and/or railroad cars under certain conditions.
Proof Bar-BQ to Move From Tremont to Former Nick's Diner Space in Ohio City
The new location will allow the restaurant to expand its offerings
Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church
MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
Cheerful Berea crowd gathers at Jack Frost Festival of Lights (photos)
BEREA, Ohio – A chilly breeze definitely nipped at noses Saturday night (Dec. 3), as Berea’s Jack Frost Festival of Lights officially opened the city’s holiday season. The annual parade included many community and business groups, brightly decorated vehicles, lots of bundled but happy children, and the bopping musical rhythms of the Baldwin Wallace University “Marching Yellow Jackets” Band.
Officers solve mystery of fur coat mix-up at Hunt Club: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A woman reported from the Chagrin Valley Hunt Club Nov. 30 that after dining, she could not locate her $5,000 fur coat in the coat room. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a similar coat had been found unclaimed in another area of the club and that hers had been inadvertently taken by another guest.
Avon Lake community gets first look at potential school renovations or construction
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- As we head toward a new year, Avon Lake City Schools is looking at the future of the district’s buildings. District officials held a public forum Nov. 10 to give residents a first look at possibilities for school construction projects. The goal since December 2020...
GE at NELA Park continues 98-year tradition of annual holiday lighting display (photo gallery)
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the 98th consecutive year, GE in East Cleveland at NELA Park lit up the night with its holiday light display. This year’s theme, “Holiday Delighter,” uses more than a half million LED lights. “For some people Black Friday signals the the start...
Kulas Foundation awards $2 million to Cleveland Institute of Music
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Institute of Music received a $2 million grant from the Kulas Foundation this week. The $2 million commitment has two elements: a one-time, $1 million leadership gift and a pledge of $150,000 in annual operating support for seven years. The funds will support the renovation...
‘Tis the season for holiday cocktails ... drink them at home or on the town
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After two years of celebration suppression because of the pandemic, local bartenders are channeling seasonal creativity into a depth and breadth of holiday, craft cocktails. And, worth noting, they’re upping the appeal with festive garnishes like rosemary, cranberries, cookies, candy sticks, sprinkles and more. At...
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
Middleburg Heights budget shows ‘aggressive’ infrastructure focus
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Middleburg Heights continues to be in excellent financial shape. Finance Director Jason Stewart, at Monday’s (Dec. 5) budget meeting, provided City Council with a recap of the year’s revenue and expenses, noting in particular that the city’s cash carryover has doubled since 2019, from $6.3 million to $12.2 million.
Solon council approves redevelopment of Circle K gas station, convenience store
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has approved the redevelopment of a Circle K gas station and convenience store at 29605 Aurora Road. Mac’s Convenience Stores, owner of the property, had requested a raze-and-rebuild of the station and store through Anthony Coyne, president and managing partner of the Mansour Gavin law firm of Cleveland.
