Brunswick, OH

Cleveland.com

Proclaiming the power of two: Sun Messages

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Quick: Think of one of your most trusted friends, now and/or in the past. What did you value about them?. Chances are, the qualities that come to mind will include humor, caring, compassion, reliability, trust, a sense of fun and possibility. A friend accepts us as we are, but also embraces a vision of who we might be, should we choose to work on ourselves.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

City Club of Cleveland makes move to Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City Club of Cleveland will call Playhouse Square home, starting next fall. The City Club announced Monday it will move to 14,000 square feet of space at 1317 Euclid Ave., a few blocks east of its current location. The space, once renovated earlier next year, will include a library, conference room and offices.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church

MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cheerful Berea crowd gathers at Jack Frost Festival of Lights (photos)

BEREA, Ohio – A chilly breeze definitely nipped at noses Saturday night (Dec. 3), as Berea’s Jack Frost Festival of Lights officially opened the city’s holiday season. The annual parade included many community and business groups, brightly decorated vehicles, lots of bundled but happy children, and the bopping musical rhythms of the Baldwin Wallace University “Marching Yellow Jackets” Band.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

