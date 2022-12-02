SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Quick: Think of one of your most trusted friends, now and/or in the past. What did you value about them?. Chances are, the qualities that come to mind will include humor, caring, compassion, reliability, trust, a sense of fun and possibility. A friend accepts us as we are, but also embraces a vision of who we might be, should we choose to work on ourselves.

