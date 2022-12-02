Read full article on original website
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
willmarradio.com
MnDot snowplow naming contest is back
(St. Paul MN-) Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is pleased to once again invite the public to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state. Past winners include creative names like Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt...
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against 3 THC edible retailers
Officials have filed a lawsuit against three Minnesota businesses selling edible THC products, claiming they violated state law by selling products containing more THC than allowed. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the civil suit against Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, according to the filing made...
MN nurses strike won’t impact proposed Sanford merger
The recently authorized strike will impact several Fairview hospitals that are intending to merge with Sanford Health in 2023.
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!
Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
willmarradio.com
Manufacturer accused of selling THC gummies that were too strong
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is filing a civil lawsuit in Clay County against T-H-C edible manufacturers and retailers it says violated Minnesota law. The state law that took effect in July allows the sale of food and beverages that contain up to five milligrams of T-H-C per serving. A news conference on the lawsuit is set for 1 p.m. today (Monday) at the State Capitol. Many cities and counties have put a temporary moratorium on sales of T-H-C edibles and drinks. Local government officials say the new law is confusing because recreational marijuana is not legal in Minnesota.
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
northernnewsnow.com
Two quick rounds of snow this week
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see partly clear skies with lows falling into the single digits above and below zero. There will be increasing clouds early tomorrow morning. WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have a shortwave trough move through...
Is It Illegal To Cut Through A Parking Lot In Minnesota?
The light is turned red as you drive up to an intersection, you could pull through the corner gas station parking lot, miss the red light, make your turn, and save some time. If you aren't guilty of corner-cutting you have at least considered it a time or two. So...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
KIMT
Peak wind gusts from Friday Night
A cold front moved through Friday evening, kicking up the winds and ushering in MUCH colder air. Check out some of the peak wind gusts recorded across Minnesota and Iowa. Thankfully, the winds are much calmer Saturday afternoon. You can get the latest on the forecast here: https://www.kimt.com/weather/
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
kfgo.com
December CWD hunt offers additional harvest opportunities
Following confirmation of CWD-positive deer in Bemidji area,. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
Why Roads Are Treacherous in Minnesota in the Winter [watch]
We've all heard many times how winter driving in Minnesota requires you to slow down, but these videos PROVE how treacherous driving in the winter can be if you're going too fast. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time, you know how...
boreal.org
What are the most-checked-out books at Minnesota libraries? See the list
Minnesota has over 300 libraries but what materials are being checked out the most? We contacted libraries across the state to find out. Evan Frost | MPR News. There are more than 300 library locations in Minnesota for its roughly 5.7 million residents. MPR News asked libraries across the state what their most popular adult and children’s books were, and the answers may surprise you.
Will Minnesota Democrats pass ‘most significant climate legislation in history’ next year?
In Gov. Tim Walz’s first term, DFLers in Minnesota produced lots of official reports on climate change and had plenty of grand plans meant to address the issue. But nearly all of those proposals stalled in the Republican-held Senate, or failed to even pass the DFL-led House. With the Legislature now fully in Democratic hands after the [...]
klfdradio.com
Live Well at Home Grants
New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens. Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support aging Minnesotans.
