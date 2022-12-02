ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

MnDot snowplow naming contest is back

(St. Paul MN-) Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is pleased to once again invite the public to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state. Past winners include creative names like Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Manufacturer accused of selling THC gummies that were too strong

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is filing a civil lawsuit in Clay County against T-H-C edible manufacturers and retailers it says violated Minnesota law. The state law that took effect in July allows the sale of food and beverages that contain up to five milligrams of T-H-C per serving. A news conference on the lawsuit is set for 1 p.m. today (Monday) at the State Capitol. Many cities and counties have put a temporary moratorium on sales of T-H-C edibles and drinks. Local government officials say the new law is confusing because recreational marijuana is not legal in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
kroxam.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
northernnewsnow.com

Two quick rounds of snow this week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see partly clear skies with lows falling into the single digits above and below zero. There will be increasing clouds early tomorrow morning. WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have a shortwave trough move through...
DULUTH, MN
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Peak wind gusts from Friday Night

A cold front moved through Friday evening, kicking up the winds and ushering in MUCH colder air. Check out some of the peak wind gusts recorded across Minnesota and Iowa. Thankfully, the winds are much calmer Saturday afternoon. You can get the latest on the forecast here: https://www.kimt.com/weather/
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

December CWD hunt offers additional harvest opportunities

Following confirmation of CWD-positive deer in Bemidji area,. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
BEMIDJI, MN
boreal.org

What are the most-checked-out books at Minnesota libraries? See the list

Minnesota has over 300 libraries but what materials are being checked out the most? We contacted libraries across the state to find out. Evan Frost | MPR News. There are more than 300 library locations in Minnesota for its roughly 5.7 million residents. MPR News asked libraries across the state what their most popular adult and children’s books were, and the answers may surprise you.
MINNESOTA STATE
klfdradio.com

Live Well at Home Grants

New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens. Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support aging Minnesotans.
MINNESOTA STATE

