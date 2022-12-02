Read full article on original website
Avon Lake community gets first look at potential school renovations or construction
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- As we head toward a new year, Avon Lake City Schools is looking at the future of the district’s buildings. District officials held a public forum Nov. 10 to give residents a first look at possibilities for school construction projects. The goal since December 2020...
University Heights mayor again threatens veto of CIC fund transfer
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan, claiming as he did in September that members of the city’s community investment corporation (CIC) have formed a shadow administration, said he would veto legislation council went on to pass Monday (Dec. 5) that is intended to transfer money to the CIC fund.
Cleveland City Council approves 13 Community Police Commission nominees
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Monday approved 13 nominees to the Community Police Commission, the powerful civilian body charged with oversight of Cleveland police. Council nominated three members of the committee, while Mayor Justin Bibb nominated the remaining 10. Now that council has approved all 13 members, the...
Solon council approves redevelopment of Circle K gas station, convenience store
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has approved the redevelopment of a Circle K gas station and convenience store at 29605 Aurora Road. Mac’s Convenience Stores, owner of the property, had requested a raze-and-rebuild of the station and store through Anthony Coyne, president and managing partner of the Mansour Gavin law firm of Cleveland.
John Carroll University plans mixed-use development at its Fairmount Circle gateway
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Representatives of John Carroll University have presented a preliminary plan to the city to redevelop the school’s south gateway at Fairmount Circle. A plan was presented before the University Heights Planning Commission on Thursday (Dec. 1) that would entail three phases of construction and would...
Cleveland Heights council, mayor set to duly impanel a new Charter Review Commission
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city will soon be accepting applications for a new nine-member Charter Review Commission with recommendations due by the end of June. That in itself promises to be a pared-down version of the 15-member panel that met for as many months starting in late 2017 -- the first review of what amounts to the city’s “home-rule Constitution” in 34 years. That commission came back with over 100 recommendations, many relatively minor in scope.
Cuyahoga County identifies $19 million in jail improvements that could be paid for with ARPA dollars once promised to Executive-Elect Ronayne
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council, on Tuesday, is expected to deposit $53.6 million in federal stimulus dollars once promised to Cuyahoga County-Elect Chris Ronayne into a special fund for jail and courthouse expenses. And council already knows how more than a third of that money could be spent.
Middleburg Heights budget shows ‘aggressive’ infrastructure focus
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Middleburg Heights continues to be in excellent financial shape. Finance Director Jason Stewart, at Monday’s (Dec. 5) budget meeting, provided City Council with a recap of the year’s revenue and expenses, noting in particular that the city’s cash carryover has doubled since 2019, from $6.3 million to $12.2 million.
Brunswick salts away stash of road de-icer as it readies for winter
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- In anticipation of winter weather in the coming months, City Council has approved the purchase of 1,000 tons of ClearLane enhanced salt from Cargill Inc. Service Director Paul Barnett explained that the enhanced salt works at much lower temperatures than standard rock salt. “It starts to diminish...
City Council bans Cleveland from doing business with companies that practice wage theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council approved on Monday an ordinance banning the city of Cleveland from doing business with companies found to practice wage theft and those that commit payroll fraud. The new law bars Cleveland from granting financial assistance to such companies or entering into contracts with...
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Akron schools to increase safety measures after recent security issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Akron Public Schools plan to increase safety precautions after several security incidents in the past few weeks. On Monday, Litchfield and Firestone Community Learning Centers went under lockdown after a seventh-grade student brought a handgun to school. In an email sent to parents and staff, Superintendent...
Thin ice: Skaters urge reopening of Cleveland Heights Community Center’s South Rink
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Parents, skating supporters and a shift of young Eastside Tigers hockey players packed City Council chambers Monday (Dec. 5), seeking the reopening of the Community Center’s South Rink. City officials say that from a mechanical standpoint, they are already skating on thin ice just keeping...
Cleveland expected to approve hiring bonuses and mental health services for first responders and dispatchers: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland City Council at its meeting tonight is expected to approve $2.2 million in spending on two projects to provide benefits to dispatchers and first responders. The money, which is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, includes $1.9 million to provide $3,000 signing bonuses for new...
Shipping container ‘she sheds’? Not in Strongsville; council approves ban
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has banned giant shipping containers and railroad cars in residential districts. City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the ban Nov. 21. The previous month, three council members -- Kelly Kosek, Tom Clark and Ann Roff -- had expressed support for allowing residential shipping containers and/or railroad cars under certain conditions.
Two Akron schools temporarily locked down after seventh grader brings gun to school
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two schools went into lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities learned that a student had brought a gun to school. Before 2 p.m. Monday, a group of seventh- and eighth-grade students at Litchfield Community Learning Center informed several staff members of a rumor that a student had a weapon in his bag, the district’s spokesman, Mark Williamson, said.
Operation Teddy Bear: Case Western Reserve University’s Division of Public Safety aims to give 100 teddy bears to children
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- What started as a grassroots campaign to help bring some joy to a few is now on its way to becoming an annual event to help bring some “beary-needed” cheer to many. In 2017, after learning from colleagues that there were a number of children unable...
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
Medina City Schools reviewing policies in wake of bus driver’s OVI arrest
MEDINA, Ohio -- After the recent OVI arrest of a Medina City Schools bus driver, the district is considering adjustments to its transportation staff policies, including the number of times drivers are subjected to drug and alcohol testing and the times of day these tests are conducted. Bus driver Herbert...
City Club of Cleveland makes move to Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City Club of Cleveland will call Playhouse Square home, starting next fall. The City Club announced Monday it will move to 14,000 square feet of space at 1317 Euclid Ave., a few blocks east of its current location. The space, once renovated earlier next year, will include a library, conference room and offices.
How to give seeds, native plants or even a full garden by shopping local in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The holiday season is here again, and if you are looking for a gift idea for a gardener or nature enthusiast in your life, how about a Northeast Ohio wildlife sanctuary—in the form of native plants?. From seeds to plants to a pre-designed garden, giving a...
