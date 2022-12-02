ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted Falls, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights council, mayor set to duly impanel a new Charter Review Commission

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city will soon be accepting applications for a new nine-member Charter Review Commission with recommendations due by the end of June. That in itself promises to be a pared-down version of the 15-member panel that met for as many months starting in late 2017 -- the first review of what amounts to the city’s “home-rule Constitution” in 34 years. That commission came back with over 100 recommendations, many relatively minor in scope.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County identifies $19 million in jail improvements that could be paid for with ARPA dollars once promised to Executive-Elect Ronayne

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council, on Tuesday, is expected to deposit $53.6 million in federal stimulus dollars once promised to Cuyahoga County-Elect Chris Ronayne into a special fund for jail and courthouse expenses. And council already knows how more than a third of that money could be spent.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Two Akron schools temporarily locked down after seventh grader brings gun to school

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two schools went into lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities learned that a student had brought a gun to school. Before 2 p.m. Monday, a group of seventh- and eighth-grade students at Litchfield Community Learning Center informed several staff members of a rumor that a student had a weapon in his bag, the district’s spokesman, Mark Williamson, said.
AKRON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

City Club of Cleveland makes move to Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City Club of Cleveland will call Playhouse Square home, starting next fall. The City Club announced Monday it will move to 14,000 square feet of space at 1317 Euclid Ave., a few blocks east of its current location. The space, once renovated earlier next year, will include a library, conference room and offices.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

