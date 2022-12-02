CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city will soon be accepting applications for a new nine-member Charter Review Commission with recommendations due by the end of June. That in itself promises to be a pared-down version of the 15-member panel that met for as many months starting in late 2017 -- the first review of what amounts to the city’s “home-rule Constitution” in 34 years. That commission came back with over 100 recommendations, many relatively minor in scope.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO