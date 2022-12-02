Beck Center for the Arts stages holiday youth theater production of ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Dave Koz celebrates 25 years of Christmas concerts
Dave Koz freely admits that he didn’t necessarily know what he was getting into when he launched a Christmas tour 25 years ago. “It seemed like a good idea at the time,” the 59-year-old saxophonist and radio host says with a laugh by phone from Nashville during rehearsals for this year’s tour. But seriously, folks...
City Club of Cleveland makes move to Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City Club of Cleveland will call Playhouse Square home, starting next fall. The City Club announced Monday it will move to 14,000 square feet of space at 1317 Euclid Ave., a few blocks east of its current location. The space, once renovated earlier next year, will include a library, conference room and offices.
Immigrant Son Brewery sets final beer dinner for 2022
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Immigrant Son Brewery has scheduled a winter solstice beer dinner. The dinner - the final one of the year at the brewery – is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church
MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
‘Tis the season for holiday cocktails ... drink them at home or on the town
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After two years of celebration suppression because of the pandemic, local bartenders are channeling seasonal creativity into a depth and breadth of holiday, craft cocktails. And, worth noting, they’re upping the appeal with festive garnishes like rosemary, cranberries, cookies, candy sticks, sprinkles and more. At...
Kulas Foundation awards $2 million to Cleveland Institute of Music
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Institute of Music received a $2 million grant from the Kulas Foundation this week. The $2 million commitment has two elements: a one-time, $1 million leadership gift and a pledge of $150,000 in annual operating support for seven years. The funds will support the renovation...
How to give seeds, native plants or even a full garden by shopping local in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The holiday season is here again, and if you are looking for a gift idea for a gardener or nature enthusiast in your life, how about a Northeast Ohio wildlife sanctuary—in the form of native plants?. From seeds to plants to a pre-designed garden, giving a...
Towpath Distillery releases 2 limited-edition holiday spirits
AKRON, Ohio – Anthony Piscazzi’s Towpath Distillery is just more than a year old, but the family business has a very rich past, going back more than 100 years. The distillery, a separate business but located physically inside of The Merchant Tavern in Akron, has released two limited flavors in its spirits line – Holiday Spiced Rum and Red Wine Barrel Bourbon.
Food, cookbooks guide: 54 books – bread to boards, salads to salt, others released in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Judging by what landed on our desk this year, there will be no falling short in the kitchen when it comes to food and cookbooks. Cookbooks have morphed over the years, from general to specific to very focused culinary areas. From geographic marriages like West African and Southern flavors, spices to savory and many others, books have taken on a wide range of topics.
Thin ice: Skaters urge reopening of Cleveland Heights Community Center’s South Rink
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Parents, skating supporters and a shift of young Eastside Tigers hockey players packed City Council chambers Monday (Dec. 5), seeking the reopening of the Community Center’s South Rink. City officials say that from a mechanical standpoint, they are already skating on thin ice just keeping...
Oberlin professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ron Cheung will compete on the December 7 episode of “Jeopardy!”. The Lakewood resident is an economics professor and department chair at Oberlin College. Depending on the outcome of tonight’s episode, Cheung could face the quiz show’s latest super champion, Cris Pannullo. The former professional...
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
Operation Teddy Bear: Case Western Reserve University’s Division of Public Safety aims to give 100 teddy bears to children
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- What started as a grassroots campaign to help bring some joy to a few is now on its way to becoming an annual event to help bring some “beary-needed” cheer to many. In 2017, after learning from colleagues that there were a number of children unable...
Ted Diadiun’s very excellent column
Ted Diadiun drives me crazy. Normally, I can assume that I’ll disagree with whatever he says. Then -- on Dec. 4, he comes up with something great. Really great! (”In matters of faith, it’s better to be kind than superior”). Why can’t we all just get...
Avon Lake community gets first look at potential school renovations or construction
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- As we head toward a new year, Avon Lake City Schools is looking at the future of the district’s buildings. District officials held a public forum Nov. 10 to give residents a first look at possibilities for school construction projects. The goal since December 2020...
John Carroll University plans mixed-use development at its Fairmount Circle gateway
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Representatives of John Carroll University have presented a preliminary plan to the city to redevelop the school’s south gateway at Fairmount Circle. A plan was presented before the University Heights Planning Commission on Thursday (Dec. 1) that would entail three phases of construction and would...
Two Akron schools temporarily locked down after seventh grader brings gun to school
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two schools went into lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities learned that a student had brought a gun to school. Before 2 p.m. Monday, a group of seventh- and eighth-grade students at Litchfield Community Learning Center informed several staff members of a rumor that a student had a weapon in his bag, the district’s spokesman, Mark Williamson, said.
Crumbl Cookies set to open in Medina -- just in time to test your New Year’s resolutions
MEDINA, Ohio -- Crumbl Cookies will soon be dropping more than a crumb in Medina, thanks to franchise owner Nate Tulepp. “I think Medina is a really great (location). The thing that’s fun about Medina is that it pulls in from a lot of surrounding area as well. So, we really like the marketplace and we think that it will do really well,” Tulepp said of the new cookie bakery.
Photo gallery: In winning first state football title, Glenville gets some help from the Warrensville Heights High marching band
CANTON, Ohio -- While D’Shawntae Jones was the star for a Glenville Tarblooders football team that won its first-ever state championship in a 26-6 victory over Cincinnati Wyoming, there was lots of teamwork at play Saturday (Dec. 3) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Jones had...
Photo gallery: St. Edward High marching band performs at state Division I title game
CANTON, Ohio -- The St. Edward Eagles flew high once again Saturday (Dec. 3) as they topped Springfield for the second consecutive year in winning the Division I Ohio state championship football game, 28-14, at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. For the Eagles, it was their sixth...
