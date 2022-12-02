ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

Woman sentenced up to 10 years for infant death

By Linda Cook
 4 days ago

A Scott County courtroom was full of tears Thursday when a 57-year-old woman was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of an infant in February 2020.

Angela Marxen appeared in Scott County court, where the judge sentenced her for the death of a baby on Feb. 5, 2020, at Marxen’s in-home day care.

Angela Marxen (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 3:15 p.m. that day, LeClaire Police responded for an infant in distress and saw a 5-month-old girl who appeared to be unresponsive with labored breathing. The baby was transported to a local hospital, where her condition worsened.

She then was airlifted to Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where doctors saw she had a fractured skull and a brain bleed. The baby died four days later Feb. 9, 2020.

Marxen was the homeowner and sole daycare provider for the residence, police said in affidavits.

“I’m so ashamed,” a tearful Marxen said to the judge and the baby’s family members. “I am so sorry for being responsible for your heartbreak and your grief,” Marxen sobbed. “Your Honor, I understand completely how serious this is.”

Earlier, Marxen pleaded guilty to a felony charge of child endangerment resulting in serious injury.

Angela Marxen (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

The parents of the child took the stand, and spoke directly to Marxen, who sobbed throughout their statements.

“You were standing there lying to my face, and in the meantime our daughter was lying in the trauma room in the ICU,” said Amy Ecklund, the baby’s mother. “Our daughter was completely normal when I dropped her off that morning at your house …. You acted like you had no clue what was going on.”

She talked about “Our sweet girl who never got a chance to grow up, who never got to live life to the full and beautiful life with us that she deserved.” She said her child should still be here, “But we left her with one of the biggest cowards and liars that we ever met.”

After the sentencing, Scott County State’s Attorney Mike Walton said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the proceedings and almost shut down the criminal justice system.

“These cases are very difficult, because it’s medical evidence for the most part. It’s just a case that went on a lot longer than it would have under normal circumstances,” he said. “Child deaths are always just difficult. All deaths are. But children are helpless and rely on adults to take care of them.”

“We don’t know what happened,” Walton said. “And not knowing what happened does not go to the benefit of prosecution.”

The 10-year sentence is by law, Walton said. “Whether it’s adequate, probably not, but that’s what’s provided for by law.”

Related
ourquadcities.com

Man sentenced to 45 years in grandfather’s death

An East Moline man who will be 29 on Dec. 30 has been sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for killing his grandfather in 2017. Roman P. Knox was sentenced Friday at a bench trial in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. In a jury trial, jurors make the decisions. In a bench trial, the judge makes the decisions.
EAST MOLINE, IL
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Arrested for multiple drug charges

Dubuque police arrested a 34 year old man on multiple drug charges Friday night. 34 year old Grant Haberkorn of Dubuque was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Friday on Jackson Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts and driving while barred.
DUBUQUE, IA
Daily Iowan

Roy Browning Jr. sentenced to 50 years for killing wife in 2019

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Roy Browning Jr., 70, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday at the Johnson County Courthouse for killing his wife in 2019. The sentencing comes after he pled guilty to second-degree murder on Oct. 12 and took a lesser...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC gang member sentenced to prison

A 27-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for weapon-related charges. Darion Daquan Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to 450 months, or 37 1/2 years, in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Shooting suspect faces felony charges

A 29-year-old Davenport man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year. James Shell Jr., faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. On June 3, Davenport Police responded to the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

IC woman accused of throwing stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner in the garbage after realizing it was not a cellphone

An Iowa City woman faces charges that she threw away a stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner after realizing it wasn’t a cellphone. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Rihana Alamin of East Market Street is seen on surveillance video browsing the aisles of CVS Pharmacy in the Old Capitol Town Center just before 12:45pm on November 10th. At one point, she can allegedly be seen taking an Iron Man electronic merchandise scanner and putting it in her purse. The scanner had been left unattended on top of some merchandise.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls. It happened at a home on Walnut and French streets. Details are limited, but Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said a person who had an active warrant was refusing to leave the home.
ROCK FALLS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One dead after shooting in Davenport

One man is dead in Davenport after police responded to a report of shots fired. Davenport Police officers were called to the 1500 block of West 16th Street on Monday, December 5 at approximately 5:06 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a 40-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot […]
DAVENPORT, IA
superhits106.com

Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks

A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business

Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Caleb Hoskins, 35, is wanted in Scott County for controlled substance violation, prohibited acts, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. According to Crime Stoppers, Hoskins is 6-foot-4, 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
kqradio.com

Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.

A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

One dead, one injured after shooting

On Monday December 5, 2022, at approximately 9:53 PM, Davenport Police responded to the 2200 block of W. Columbia Ave in reference to reports of shots fired. Upon investigation, officers located a 34-year-old male deceased, with an apparent gunshot wound. A 29-year-old male was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
DAVENPORT, IA
superhits106.com

Police Seek Suspect in Recent Thefts

Dubuque Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed recent thefts in Dubuque. In one instance, the suspect fled the area in a small white SUV or station wagon. In another instance, they left the area in a large silver SUV. If anyone has information, Dubuque police is encouraging them to submit a tip to cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

6 injured in Scott County UTV crash

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
PRINCETON, IA
1380kcim.com

Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments

Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
CARROLL, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Teen struck by SUV in hit and run accident

A Sterling boy is in the hospital today after being struck by a SUV in a hit and run accident. On December 1 at 7:52 a.m., Sterling Police were called to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and East Lefevre Road. A 13-year-old boy was walking southbound on Sixth Avenue […]
STERLING, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test

The former clinical manager of an Iowa hospice claims she was instructed to lie to a patient’s family about a caregiver’s COVID-19 infection. State records indicate Michelle Hopp of Davenport was working in Iowa for St. Croix Hospice earlier this year as a full-time manager of clinical services. On the morning of Aug. 29, one […] The post Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

