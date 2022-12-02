Read full article on original website
She Wanted an Abortion. A Judge Said She Wasn’t Mature Enough to Decide.
As abortion access dwindles, America’s “parental-involvement” laws place further restrictions on teenagers — who may need to ask judges for permission to end their pregnancies.
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
Indiana doctor who provided abortion drugs to 10-year-old rape victim defends actions in court
INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio defended her actions before a judge Monday in an episode that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified during the second day...
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
A Texas attorney told his pregnant wife the water he gave her was cloudy because of dirty pipes, court docs say. He was later indicted for slipping an abortion drug in her drinks.
The wife of Mason Herring, a Houston attorney, began refusing other drinks that he offered her after she became suspicious, court documents said.
Missouri inmate’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Woman sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing baby from womb
A woman from Texas has been sentenced to death for killing a pregnant woman and taking her unborn daughter from her womb. Taylor Parker, 29, was convicted on Oct. 3 of capital murder in the death of Reagan Simmons-Handcock, 21, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Simmons-Hancock’s mother called Parker an “evil...
Eight Transgender Women Athletes File Brief in Support of 10-Year-Old Suing over Indiana Law Barring School Sports Participation
Allowing transgender students to participate in sports on teams that correspond with their gender identity is crucial to fostering a sense of well-being, according to a new filing in a lawsuit over Indiana’s law requiring students to play sports only on teams that match their assigned sex at birth.
Sheriff Misses the Old Days When Students Could Have the “Cheeks of Their Ass Torn Off” for Misbehaving
A Florida sheriff says the reason his county’s school district has struggled to address behavioral problems among its students is because kids aren’t scared to “have the cheeks of their ass torn off” for causing trouble in class. But Sheriff Wayne Ivey, of Brevard County, promised...
He told his sister he was going to the bathroom. Then he came to in the Gulf of Mexico.
He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. James Michael Grimes spoke about the experience Friday, saying it has taught him to not take life for granted. "My worst fear is drowning and that...
Children Were Sometimes Fed To Hogs
Strange events occurred in America's past. It is over 400 years since the documented arrival of indentured workers. The children of these adults had odd responsibilities. (source)
WATCH: Former transgender child suing doctors who mutilated her for malpractice
Chloe Cole, an 18-year-old woman, is suing the doctors she claims coerced her into harmful gender transition procedures in the name of affirmation when she was just a child.
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank to convince voters abortion extremism is normal. They failed.
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank, spending $400 million to support abortion extremism. They failed and didn’t stop huge victories by pro-life governors.
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first opinion since joining Supreme Court
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sided with a death row inmate in Ohio in her first written opinion since joining the Supreme Court this summer.
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness
As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin.
Ohio school district sued for transgender bathroom policy that caused students to 'hold their urine'
An Ohio school district is facing a lawsuit from a group of Muslim and Christian parents after allowing students to use bathrooms corresponding to their stated gender identity rather than their biological sex. America First Legal filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the parents against Bethel Local School...
Two Florida Supreme Court Justices Face Possibility Of Disqualification From Cases
Two Florida Supreme Court justices face the possibility of disqualification from cases challenging the eligibility of candidates to become judges on revamped state appeals courts. Justices John Couriel and Charles Canady served as references for candidates seeking seats on the new 6th District Court of
