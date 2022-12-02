ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional

A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
Missouri inmate’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Children Were Sometimes Fed To Hogs

Strange events occurred in America's past. It is over 400 years since the documented arrival of indentured workers. The children of these adults had odd responsibilities. (source)
