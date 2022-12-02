Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have One, So Can You: McDonald's Is Giving Away A Card That Unlocks Free Meals For Life

Bill Gates has one, and so does legendary investor Warren Buffett. The McGold Card that offers free meals from McDonald’s Corporation MCD is up for grabs again.

What Happened: The sweepstakes for the McGold Card is beginning Dec. 5 courtesy of the McDonald’s application.

McDonald’s said in a statement that every purchase using their app brings the user a “step closer to scoring a card.”

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists,” said, Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

“We'll make this McDonald's legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends.”

Why It Matters: The winner of the “SZN for Sharing” promotional event will receive the McGold Card which will entitle them to two McDonald's meals per week for 50 years for a total of 5,200 meals.

In an interview dating back to 2007, Buffett told CNBC that his card lets him eat free at any McDonald’s in Omaha for the rest of his life but Gates’ works throughout the world.

“Mine is only good in Omaha, but I never leave Omaha so mine is just as good as his,” said Buffett.

Price Action: On Thursday, McDonald’s shares closed 0.2% higher at $273.42, according to Benzinga Pro data.