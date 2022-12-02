ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have One, So Can You: McDonald's Is Giving Away A Card That Unlocks Free Meals For Life

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vdj1U_0jV5XPXl00

Bill Gates has one, and so does legendary investor Warren Buffett. The McGold Card that offers free meals from McDonald’s Corporation MCD is up for grabs again.

What Happened: The sweepstakes for the McGold Card is beginning Dec. 5 courtesy of the McDonald’s application.

McDonald’s said in a statement that every purchase using their app brings the user a “step closer to scoring a card.”

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists,” said, Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

“We'll make this McDonald's legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends.”

Why It Matters: The winner of the “SZN for Sharing” promotional event will receive the McGold Card which will entitle them to two McDonald's meals per week for 50 years for a total of 5,200 meals.

In an interview dating back to 2007, Buffett told CNBC that his card lets him eat free at any McDonald’s in Omaha for the rest of his life but Gates’ works throughout the world.

“Mine is only good in Omaha, but I never leave Omaha so mine is just as good as his,” said Buffett.

Price Action: On Thursday, McDonald’s shares closed 0.2% higher at $273.42, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation

With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Benzinga

This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Benzinga

Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Benzinga

Icanic Brands Announces Corporate Name Change To Leef Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted the company approval to change its corporate name to Leef Brands Inc. In connection with the name change, the company’s common shares will trade under the new trading symbol, “LEEF” as of December 7th, 2022. The company’s new CUSIP is 52426X104 and its new ISIN is CA52426X1042.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Flagship of China's 'Godfather of Cardiovascular Surgery' Slices Towards IPO

OrbusNeich Medical has been approved for a Hong Kong IPO, and plans to use listing proceeds to boost its stable of more than 40 products approved over two decades. The medical device maker gets more than 80% of its revenue overseas, shielding it from low prices demanded by China’s centralized procurement system for medical devices.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Open Book Extracts Launches Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial Of THCV And Rare Cannabinoids For Focus And Energy

Open Book Extracts, announced the launch of its third trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science. Radicle Science is conducting the four-week blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, institutional review board approved trial comparing the effects of various OBX cannabinoid formulations including THCV on energy and focus, as well as other outcomes such as well-being, feelings of anxiety, and pain.
Benzinga

Instagram Now Shows If You're Chatting With Business, Personal Or Creator Accounts

Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram now offers tags like “business chat.”. What Happened: Social media expert Ahmed Ghanem posted a screenshot on Twitter saying Instagram now shows users if they are chatting with a business, personal or any other account type. Personal accounts are the only type of...
Benzinga

Jeff Bezos Backed Airbnb Before Its IPO, He Also Invested In This Company

Back in 2011, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos invested in Airbnb Inc’s ABNB Series B through his personal venture-capital firm, Bezos Expeditions. According to Pitchbook data, the round totaled $112 million in fundraising for Airbnb, with investments from Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Uber Technologies Inc UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, among others.
INDIANA STATE
Benzinga

Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg

A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
Benzinga

'We're Not In A Frenzy Anymore,' Real Estate Agent Says Amid Home Sellers Pulling Properties Off The Market

According to Redfin Corp RDFN data, a record number of houses are being delisted as sellers confront a significant reduction in interest. During the three months ending Nov. 20, 2% of houses for sale were delisted without being sold, according to Redfin. This compared to 1.6% a year ago and is another indication that the decade-long housing bubble is coming to an end.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy