Owens Corning Boosts Dividend & Stock Repurchase Authorization

By Shivani Kumaresan
 4 days ago
  • Owens Corning Inc OC Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend increase and new share repurchase authorization.
  • The Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share, an approximately 50% increase compared with the prior quarterly dividend.
  • The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023.
  • In addition, the Board of Directors has also approved a share repurchase authorization for up to 10 million shares.
  • The approval is in addition to the previously announced share buyback program in which approximately 7.4 million shares remained available for purchase as of September 30, 2022.
  • During the first nine months of 2022, the company returned $639 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
  • Owens Corning held $758 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: OC shares closed higher by 1.41% at $90.09 on Thursday.

