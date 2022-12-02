Read full article on original website
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball jumps to No. 13 in AP poll
Maryland men’s basketball jumped to No. 13 in the AP poll Monday, nine spots up from its previous position at No. 22. The week prior, Maryland moved up just one spot from No. 23. Now 8-0 on the season, the Terps went 2-0 in the past week with wins...
testudotimes.com
No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball at Wisconsin preview
Maryland men’s basketball is nationally relevant just eight games into the 2022-23 season and the start of the Kevin Willard era. The Terps (8-0) moved up nine spots in the latest AP poll released on Monday, coming in at No. 13. Willard’s crew put on quite the showcase Friday...
testudotimes.com
No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball loses Big Ten opener to Nebraska, 90-67
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese said this year’s Big Ten slate was “the most competitive I’ve seen since coming in.” That’s a ringing endorsement of the conference from the 21-year coaching veteran. The first game of conference play featured a Nebraska team...
Illinois men’s basketball falls in Big Ten Opener behind late Maryland run
Illinois men’s basketball starting off Big Ten play with a loss at Maryland Friday night. It remains the only school head coach Brad Underwood has not won at in eight seasons while the Terrapins remain the only unbeaten team in the conference, coming back to win 71-66 over the 16th ranked Illini. Guard Terrance Shannon […]
KSNB Local4
Huskers upset No. 20 Maryland, 90-67
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Press Release) -Jaz Shelley, Isabelle Bourne, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski all provided huge performances, as Nebraska snapped No. 20 Maryland’s 15-game series domination in a 90-67 pounding of the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center on Sunday. Nebraska improved to 6-3 on the season while opening...
247Sports
Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced
Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
Illinois football lands first portal transfer for next season in Nicario Harper
WCIA — Illinois football landed its first portal transfer for next season on Saturday with defensive back Nicario Harper pledging to play for the Illini in his final year of eligibility. Harper comes to Champaign from Louisville where he played a small role for the Cardinals this season before announcing his intent to transfer in […]
Illinois football headed to ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa
WCIA — Illinois football will spend New Years in Florida. The Illini are heading south to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2 against No. 22 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT. It’s just the third bowl game for the Illini (8-4) since 2014 and the first since 2019. It’s also the […]
wmay.com
Another Illinois Man Charged In January 6th Insurrection
Another Illinois man is now facing criminal charges in connection with the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors have filed felony and misdemeanor charges against 61-year-old James McNamara of Chicago. He’s accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement, and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder. He’s accused of lunging and swinging at officers and using a metal bike rack to ram doors of the Capitol as police tried to keep the rioters out.
foxbaltimore.com
UNCLAIMED CASH | Maryland lottery looking for holder of $50,015 ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Someone became $50,015 richer this week. The Maryland Lottery said they are looking for the player with the top-prize winning ticket from the Nov. 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Inner Harbor Exxon at 1800 Russell Street, the Lottery said. The Lottery said...
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois lawmaker will step down before next General Assembly
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A longtime Central Illinois state legislator has announced he will be stepping down in favor of family and personal commitments once his current term is over. The announcement came on Monday from Bloomington Republican State Senator Jason Barickman. He’s served in the Illinois General Assembly for...
You Can Hike to This Abandoned Illinois Observatory, But Don’t
It's true that the University of Illinois has an abandoned observatory that you can hike to. Sounds interesting, right? I will give you a lot of reasons why you won't want to waste your time. Quick backstory first: The observatory was used by the University of Illinois from 1969 until...
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
thermtide.com
The fight over Black cemeteries
For the last several years, there has been debate over the fate of historic Black cemeteries, such as the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery. The cemetery, located in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of America’s oldest Black cemeteries. Now, it has been threatened by efforts to replace it with new development.
decaturian.com
Millikin’s Old Gym to be Replaced with a New $6.7 Million Athletic Building
On September 27th, Millikin began the destruction of the Old Gymnasium, which will soon be replaced with a new and improved $6.7 million athletic facility to fulfill the immediate needs of both the football and track programs. Originally known as the new Gymnasium when it was built in 1912, Old...
electrek.co
This county is the first on the US East Coast to ban natural gas
Montgomery County, Maryland, will be the US East Coast’s first county to ban natural gas in new buildings. Montgomery County will require all new construction to only use electric energy equipment. Montgomery County, which is just north of Washington, DC, has a population of just over 1 million, so this is an impactful decision for the region.
fordcountychronicle.com
At USP Hazelton, Emily Claire Hari says she’s subjected to ‘pure hatred’
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Emily Claire Hari has arrived at USP Hazelton, a high-security male prison in Preston County, West Virginia, where the transgender 51-year-old domestic terrorist from Ford County will be housed for the next 40 1/2 years. On the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website, Hari is listed...
