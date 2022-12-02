Another Illinois man is now facing criminal charges in connection with the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors have filed felony and misdemeanor charges against 61-year-old James McNamara of Chicago. He’s accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement, and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder. He’s accused of lunging and swinging at officers and using a metal bike rack to ram doors of the Capitol as police tried to keep the rioters out.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO