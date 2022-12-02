ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball jumps to No. 13 in AP poll

Maryland men’s basketball jumped to No. 13 in the AP poll Monday, nine spots up from its previous position at No. 22. The week prior, Maryland moved up just one spot from No. 23. Now 8-0 on the season, the Terps went 2-0 in the past week with wins...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball at Wisconsin preview

Maryland men’s basketball is nationally relevant just eight games into the 2022-23 season and the start of the Kevin Willard era. The Terps (8-0) moved up nine spots in the latest AP poll released on Monday, coming in at No. 13. Willard’s crew put on quite the showcase Friday...
MADISON, WI
KSNB Local4

Huskers upset No. 20 Maryland, 90-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Press Release) -Jaz Shelley, Isabelle Bourne, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski all provided huge performances, as Nebraska snapped No. 20 Maryland’s 15-game series domination in a 90-67 pounding of the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center on Sunday. Nebraska improved to 6-3 on the season while opening...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced

Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WCIA

Illinois football headed to ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa

WCIA — Illinois football will spend New Years in Florida. The Illini are heading south to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2 against No. 22 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT. It’s just the third bowl game for the Illini (8-4) since 2014 and the first since 2019. It’s also the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Another Illinois Man Charged In January 6th Insurrection

Another Illinois man is now facing criminal charges in connection with the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors have filed felony and misdemeanor charges against 61-year-old James McNamara of Chicago. He’s accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement, and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder. He’s accused of lunging and swinging at officers and using a metal bike rack to ram doors of the Capitol as police tried to keep the rioters out.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
1470 WMBD

Central Illinois lawmaker will step down before next General Assembly

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A longtime Central Illinois state legislator has announced he will be stepping down in favor of family and personal commitments once his current term is over. The announcement came on Monday from Bloomington Republican State Senator Jason Barickman. He’s served in the Illinois General Assembly for...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
thermtide.com

The fight over Black cemeteries

For the last several years, there has been debate over the fate of historic Black cemeteries, such as the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery. The cemetery, located in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of America’s oldest Black cemeteries. Now, it has been threatened by efforts to replace it with new development.
BETHESDA, MD
electrek.co

This county is the first on the US East Coast to ban natural gas

Montgomery County, Maryland, will be the US East Coast’s first county to ban natural gas in new buildings. Montgomery County will require all new construction to only use electric energy equipment. Montgomery County, which is just north of Washington, DC, has a population of just over 1 million, so this is an impactful decision for the region.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

