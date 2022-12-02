Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Oregon State men fall just short against USC
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Oregon State men's basketball team hit the road to face USC on Sunday. The Beavers controlled the first half, making six 3-pointers and holding a double-digit lead at the break. But the shooting cooled down in the second, with the team making just 8...
Oregon volleyball bounces back after dropping first set to Arkansas
EUGENE, Ore. — They say it doesn’t matter how are you start - only how you finish. And for the Oregon volleyball team, that started the first set of their NCAA second round match-up against Arkansas. With a hitting percentage of zero, you would have thought the Ducks...
Oregon volleyball comes back to beat Arkansas, punches ticket to Sweet 16
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon volleyball team faced Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena after taking down Loyola Marymount on Friday. The Ducks struggled to find their rhythm on offense, hitting 0% in the first set, but came back in...
Big third quarter fuels Oregon women's victory over Portland
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team scored 33 points in the third quarter, a performance Ducks head coach Kelly Graves called one of the best quarters he’s seen during his Oregon career - all part of a 90-51 victory for the Ducks over the University of Portland on Saturday.
Ducks, Beavers bowl bound, representing Oregon in the post season
PORTLAND, Ore. — We now know where both Oregon and Oregon State will be going bowling!. Oregon State is headed to Las Vegas to take on the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 17. You will be able to see the game right here...
Oregon set to face North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
EUGENE, Ore. — The committee has spoken - the College Football Playoff field is set. And all of the bowl game matchups have been decided. Oregon has landed in sunny San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. They'll take on North Carolina on December 28 with the game televised on...
Beavers land in Las Vegas Bowl where they'll face 6-6 Florida
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After a trip to the LA Bowl last season, the Oregon State Beavers are going bowling once again. In a first-time matchup, Oregon State draws Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. This will be another early bowl game for OSU, as they'll play...
Former Thurston star receiving multiple offers after entering transfer portal
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Former Thurston High School star Grant Starck entered the transfer portal Monday and is already drawing attention from several schools. The former Nevada offensive lineman who was an all-Mountain West honorable mention has said that Monday alone he's received offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, Hawaii, Colorado State, Syracuse, Tulane and Liberty.
Measure 114 becomes law Thursday; police groups call implementing new system 'a challenge'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Ballot Measure 114 is scheduled to become law on Thursday, the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police (OACP) said Monday, they are doing everything they can to make sure permits to purchase are available but say “it is a challenge.”. The association says the infrastructure,...
Eugene woman arrested for DUII after crashing into retaining wall and tree
EUGENE, Ore. — On Saturday night, December 3, Eugene Police responded to a call on the 1600 block of Quaker Street where it was reported that a Jeep Cherokee ran over a curb and drove into a retaining wall and a tree, before coming to stop in the front yard of a house.
Eugene woman fights off attacker while walking dog
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday morning, a Eugene Police officer was dispatched to a report of a woman who had been attacked by an unknown man while walking with her dog on the sidewalk on W. 18th Avenue. He contacted her at a local hospital where she was receiving treatment...
Eugene Police Chief weighs in on Measure 114
EUGENE, Ore. — The controversial Measure 114 is set to go into effect this Thursday. Amidst a flurry of potential lawsuits and a lack of clarity on the process police departments would have to go through to properly implement the bill, the Oregon Department of Justice is asking the State to postpone the measure's implementation.
Eugene man arrested after standoff, triggering alert for residents to shelter in place
EUGENE, Ore. — Community members in the area of the 2000 block of Roosevelt in Eugene received a message to shelter in place Monday night when a man wanted for domestic assault barricaded himself inside an apartment and told officers he had a firearm. Eugene Police say they were...
