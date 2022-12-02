ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ahoy Senor seeking return to winning ways in Many Clouds test

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Connections of Ahoy Senor are hopeful last season’s top novice chaser will bounce back in the Boylesports Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

He returns to the scene of his Grade One Mildmay Novices’ Chase success on the back of a disappointing reappearance, when last of five to Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby in October.

Trained by Lucinda Russell, the seven-year-old has won top-class contests on both previous trips to the Merseyside track, having taken the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle in 2021.

The trainer’s assistant and partner, eight-time champion jockey Peter Scudamore, hopes he can show his true colours again in the three-mile-one-furlong contest.

“He’s fine. I don’t know why he got beat last time. He seems fine at home,” said Scudamore.

“It is a good, competitive race and we are looking forward to it.

“He was just a bit fresh, that’s the only thing we can think of. We felt that immediately after the race and I haven’t seen anything at home to suggest otherwise.

“He scoped fine and schooled on Wednesday morning and seemed fine.

“I’m very happy with him. I hope he shows his best. There is no reason why he shouldn’t get back on track.”

Among his opponents in the Grade Two contest will be Noble Yeats, who won the Grand National on his last appearance at Aintree.

He showed his well-being over two miles and seven furlongs when taking a Listed four-runner race at Wexford at the end of October with some ease under his new jockey Sean Bowen, who renews the partnership.

Despite his National success, owner Robert Waley-Cohen is still wondering if the seven-year-old can mix it successfully in open company.

“He won that Listed race at Wexford very comfortably and this will tell us if we have a really good horse or whether his handicap rating will be coming down,” said Waley-Cohen.

“He’s rather odd. He has won a race over two miles and two (furlongs), four miles and two, and three miles. I think we must call him versatile. He is ground versatile and the ground will be all right.

“We’ll see how we go and see where we stand. It is a very strong renewal. Looking ahead, he will certainly get an entry for the Grand National.”

In the Grand National we were fortunate that we had a sound jumper along with a nice handicap mark of 147. This will definitely be his hardest test in an open-class race

Trainer Emmett Mullins added: “The Many Clouds Chase is a very solid race and it looks very competitive. It certainly isn’t a one-horse race and it is great to be part of it.

“He has won his Listed race at Wexford and he is now taking another step up the ladder into a Grade Two. He appears to have taken his last race well and hopefully he can take another step forward.

“In the Grand National we were fortunate that we had a sound jumper along with a nice handicap mark of 147. This will definitely be his hardest test in an open-class race.”

Progressive seven-year-old Sounds Russian, who has won four of his six starts over fences, including when stepped up to three and a quarter miles at Kelso in October, represents Ruth Jefferson.

She said: “I always thought he’d improve for a step up in trip, but I was slightly concerned that if I stepped him up in trip too soon he wouldn’t learn anything and he’d get a bit keen.

“But as it was, every time he went up 10lb in the handicap, his next race happened to be slightly further and slightly further again, so it’s just worked out that way.

“I thought he was a nice horse and he is a nice horse. Whether he’s a Graded horse or not, we’ll find out.”

Sam Brown won a Grade Three course-and-distance handicap on his final run last season and was in front of Ahoy Senor when third in the Charlie Hall on his return.

His trainer Anthony Honeyball said: “He took another step forward at Wetherby. We were thinking he would come on for that run and we have been delighted with his prep between then and now.

“This has always been the plan, so we couldn’t be happier with him, so we think we go there with a really good chance.

“There is probably a bit more juice in the ground at Aintree than there was at Wetherby, and we have a bit of a fitness edge, so we feel every box is ticked that we can possibly tick.

“I’m happy with what is running in the Many Clouds and feel like we have a realistic shot at it. If he runs his race and improves a little bit more, he might be good enough to win on the day.”

