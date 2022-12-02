Ross Stewart hoping to return from injury for Sunderland’s clash with Millwall

Ross Stewart could feature for the first time since August as Sunderland come up against Millwall on Saturday.

The 26-year-old striker has been out of action with a thigh injury but boss Tony Mowbray confirmed he could be in the line-up sooner rather than later.

Lynden Gooch and Aji Alese are back to full match fitness and are in contention to start.

Defender Dan Ballard remains out and will not face his former club.

Shaun Hutchinson should return for Millwall as they prepare to travel north.

The 32-year-old defender has missed the Lions’ last four league games but is available for selection again after playing in the friendly against Brondby last week.

Benik Afobe, Ryan Leonard and Tyler Burey remain out.

Midfielder Zian Flemming will look to keep his place after he scored a hat-trick against Preston last time out.

