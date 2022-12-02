ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ross Stewart hoping to return from injury for Sunderland’s clash with Millwall

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Ross Stewart could feature for the first time since August as Sunderland come up against Millwall on Saturday.

The 26-year-old striker has been out of action with a thigh injury but boss Tony Mowbray confirmed he could be in the line-up sooner rather than later.

Lynden Gooch and Aji Alese are back to full match fitness and are in contention to start.

Defender Dan Ballard remains out and will not face his former club.

Shaun Hutchinson should return for Millwall as they prepare to travel north.

The 32-year-old defender has missed the Lions’ last four league games but is available for selection again after playing in the friendly against Brondby last week.

Benik Afobe, Ryan Leonard and Tyler Burey remain out.

Midfielder Zian Flemming will look to keep his place after he scored a hat-trick against Preston last time out.

newschain

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail. Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form. Officers...
newschain

Kylian Mbappe misses France training to focus on recovery ahead of England clash

Kylian Mbappe sat out training for France on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s World Cup quarter-final against England. The 23-year-old was instead working in the recovery room as Les Bleus build up to Saturday’s clash. Mbappe is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot with five goals...
newschain

You have to have that dog in you – Jude Bellingham ready to tear into France

Jude Bellingham is ready to be England’s dog of war when they face France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday night. The Borussia Dortmund man has been the shining light in an England team that boasted the best group-stage record in Qatar and saw off Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 to set up a clash with reigning champions France at Al Bayt Stadium.
newschain

Ross Wilson defends Rangers’ transfer policy

Ross Wilson stressed Rangers’ signing policy was a collective effort as the sporting director faced a grilling from shareholders at the club’s annual general meeting. Managing director Stewart Robertson praised Wilson for helping move the football department “miles forward” after the board were asked if he remained the right person for the job.
newschain

Vivianne Miedema feeling refreshed by recent break

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema has spoken of the benefit she is feeling on the pitch after her recent break. It emerged early last month that the Netherlands international was being granted some time off to recharge. Returning to action just over two weeks later, she has played in Arsenal’s last...
newschain

I knew he would shine – Jack Grealish hails ‘brilliant’ Jude Bellingham

Jack Grealish insists he knew England team-mate Jude Bellingham would be a star of the World Cup. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham has been crucial to Gareth Southgate’s plans in Qatar and his performance in Sunday’s 3-0 last-16 win over Senegal belied his age and experience. The 19-year-old laid...
newschain

England beat Senegal to set up World Cup quarter-final against holders France

England set up a mouthwatering World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka struck against Senegal. Playing in their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time 2018 semi-final loss to Croatia, Gareth Southgate’s men showed their quality to progress in Qatar.
newschain

‘The very best’ – Gareth Southgate relishing French challenge

Gareth Southgate is looking forward to England’s test against the “very best” after beating Senegal to set up a mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France. The European Championship runners-up overcame heightened expectations and a nervy start in Al Khor to triumph with ease against the...
newschain

Erik ten Hag out to boost fitness levels – ‘especially in the front line’

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to use their winter training camp in Spain to boost the fitness of his forwards. The Dutchman’s selection issues up front – dominated by his decision not to make Cristiano Ronaldo first choice – dogged him in his first four months in charge.
newschain

Drone strikes hit Russian targets as Ukrainian leader travels east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has travelled to an eastern city near the front line in the war against Russia after two more strategic sites inside Russian territory were reportedly hit by drone attacks. A fire blamed on a drone attack broke out at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region...
newschain

Anthony Hayes takes caretaker charge at Charlton after Ben Garner sacking

Charlton have placed Anthony Hayes in caretaker charge after sacking manager Ben Garner on Monday. Hayes, who has been working as first-team coach at the south London outfit, will be supported by under-18s boss Jason Pearce, the former Addicks captain. Alongside goalkeeping coach Glyn Shimell, they will oversee the team’s...
newschain

Eddie Jones leaves England role as Steve Borthwick waits in the wings

Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head coach to clear the path for his former number two Steve Borthwick to take over. Jones was told his reign was over at a meeting with Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney on Tuesday morning, paying the price for the national side’s worst year since 2008.
newschain

Gabriel Jesus sidelined following knee surgery to deal Arsenal major injury blow

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been dealt a major injury blow with the news forward Gabriel Jesus has undergone knee surgery. The 25-year-old sustained the problem in Brazil’s defeat by Cameroon in their final World Cup group game and was not present for their last-16 win over South Korea.
newschain

Santa hats sent flying as England left dreaming of World Cup glory after 3-0 win

Santa hats were sent flying and England fans were left dreaming of World Cup glory after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Senegal set up a quarter-final tie with holders France. Supporters who had made the trip to Qatar said they were “loving every minute” of England’s journey in the competition, with one optimistic fan predicting a penalty shootout win in the next round.
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to Portugal bench for World Cup clash with Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 clash with Switzerland. The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month under a cloud and has cast a shadow over Fernando Santos’ side during their time in Qatar, too. Portugal head coach Santos was unhappy with the...
newschain

Virgil van Dijk plays down Lionel Messi battle ahead of Netherlands v Argentina

Virgil van Dijk insisted Argentina are not a one-man team as he played down his upcoming duel with Lionel Messi. Netherlands skipper Van Dijk will come up against Argentinian superstar Messi when their countries meet in Friday’s World Cup quarter-final. Messi, 35, has scored three goals in Qatar including...
newschain

Spain crash out of World Cup after Morocco hold their nerve in penalty shootout

Spain are out of the World Cup after losing on penalties to Morocco in the last 16. Madrid-born Achraf Hakimi hit the winning penalty, showing no fear with a panenka, after Sevilla goalkeeper Bono had saved from both Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets, with Spain failing to convert any of their three penalties after Pablo Sarabia hit the post with the first.
newschain

Don’t be sad Son and England cricketers celebrate – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 6. Football. Richarlison consoled his Tottenham team-mate. Jack Grealish and Declan Rice showed off their skills by the...
newschain

Steve Borthwick: The quiet Cumbrian set to succeed Eddie Jones as England boss

It has always been a question of when, not if, Steve Borthwick would take charge of England. Eddie Jones’ former number two, the man seen as the glue behind the scenes of one of the most successful periods in English rugby history, looks set to succeed his coaching mentor, who has been sacked nine months out from the World Cup.

