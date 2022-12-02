ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

These areas are in a high wind warning Friday

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day . High wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible during the day.

High wind warnings are in effect for the Foothills and Eastern Plains until 5 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Michels said winds will be 30-40 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph.

CDOT issues high wind advisory for drivers

Here are the areas under the high wind warning:

Winds will decrease through the late evening hours with temperatures dipping into the upper teens

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory, winter storm warning, or even a high wind warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here .

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast several times each day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

