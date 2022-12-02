These areas are in a high wind warning Friday

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day . High wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible during the day.

High wind warnings are in effect for the Foothills and Eastern Plains until 5 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Michels said winds will be 30-40 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph.

Here are the areas under the high wind warning:

Winds will decrease through the late evening hours with temperatures dipping into the upper teens

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory, winter storm warning, or even a high wind warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website.

