Welcoming Alison McDonald
Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
Wiscasset, Woolwich, Dresden hear about broadband
The extent of federal aid coming to Maine for broadband access is unprecedented and “will never happen again,” Axiom’s Mark Ouellette told Wiscasset, Woolwich and Dresden selectmen, broadband committee members and others Dec. 1 as he explained some options and prospects for the three towns. Ouellette has been working on a report the towns sought on feasibility and planning, according to the evening discussion at Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission in Wiscasset and carried over Zoom.
Ann R. Charlesworth
Ann Royal Charlesworth, 96, died in her home at the Falmouth House, Falmouth, Maine on Nov. 25, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1926, in Oak Park, Illinois and spent her childhood in Springfield, Illinois. As a teenager, she and her family relocated to Winter Park, Florida, to join her mother’s family after the early death of her father, who died from injuries sustained in World War I.
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Nov. 15-30: Nov. 14, Brandon Plummer, 41, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Nov. 14, Crystal Plummer, 37, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Violating Conditions of Release, by Sgt. Perry Hatch. Nov. 17,...
Ordinance to address Woolwich’s future solar projects
Woolwich selectmen Dec. 5 agreed to name a committee to develop a proposed ordinance allowing future solar projects in rurally zoned areas. The board’s decision came in response to a petition filed by resident Debra Foss. Foss told the board she had collected 220 signatures for the ordinance outside...
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Dec. 21. The menu will be seafood chowder, salad, herb rolls, lasagna and angel cake. Cost is $10 for members; $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m., with 27 players,...
Alna eyes March vote on apartments, short-term rentals
Alna Planning Board Chair Jim Amaral strongly encourages residents to turn out at the fire station at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 for a public workshop on ordinance changes he expects voters will consider at the annual town meeting in March. “They are significant changes,” involving accessory apartments and short-term rentals, “and the members of the planning board – we don’t want to dictate to people what to do. We really are hoping for as much feedback as possible so when we come up with a final draft, it reflects the concerns and the best ideas that folks in town have come up with.”
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service. Taylor Alley, 27, of Dresden was arrested Nov. 24 for Domestic Violence Assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden, by Deputy Scott Solorzano.
Woolwich welcomes Christmas season
Santa Claus was the guest of honor at Woolwich’s annual tree lighting Sunday evening, Dec. 4 at the historic Nequasset Meetinghouse. The Special Events Committee, sponsors of the program, accepted canned, dry goods and cash donations for Bath Area Food Bank. Allison Hepler, selectman and District 53 representative, served...
Wiscasset Wolverines winter sports schedules
The Wiscasset Middle High School winter sports teams will begin competition this week. Attached are the schedules for the high school boys and girls basketball and swim teams.
Exhibition On Screen returns to Lincoln Theater
Exhibition on Screen is back on the big screen at Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater, and the 2022-23 season is kicking off with a bang. On Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16, experience the most recognizable artwork in America through “Hopper: An American Love Story.” Countless painters, photographers, filmmakers and musicians have been influenced by his art, including Rothko, Banksy, Alfred Hitchcock, David Lynch, and even The Simpsons – but who was he, and how did a struggling illustrator create such a bounty of notable work?
It was a jolly Holiday Festival
Boothbay Region Garden Club held its annual Holiday Festival Dec. 2 and 3 in a new location and, by early accounts, both the event and location met with great reviews. There were shops – Etc., Nature’s Gifts, Table & Mantle, Santa’s Sweet Shoppe, Wreaths, and themed, decorated holiday trees that ranged from 2’ to 5’. Themes included Mah Jongg, support Ukraine, Jesus is the reason, puzzle pieces, and more. “Dinner’s Ready,” the soups, chowders and casserole meals cooked up by garden club members, were as popular this year as last. Most of the 60-plus meals were gone Friday!
