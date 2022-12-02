The Waterloo girls basketball team entered the 2022-23 season with high hopes. After last season was derailed by injury, the Pirates returned much of their production and a few key returning players to hopefully improve on that performance. After starting the season without senior point guard Ava Jaehnke in an opening road loss to Rio, Waterloo has been following that track of high expectations. The Pirates have now won three straight games, winning a tough road game at Lodi and a big home victory over...

WATERLOO, WI ・ 17 MINUTES AGO