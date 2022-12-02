Read full article on original website
Google Pixel Fold leak teases performance that could rival the Pixel 7 Pro
While Google has yet to announce its long-awaited folding phone, we might have finally gotten our first clue as to quite how powerful this new handset will be. The Google Pixel Fold isn’t expected to launch until May 2023 (according to the latest rumors), but that hasn’t stopped an apparent leak of the phone’s performance from springing this side of the new year.
How to create and personalize your best iOS 16 Lock Screen for your iPhone
IOS 16 arrived back in September, and one of the biggest talking points (and upgrade incentives) this year is the new customizable lock screens for your iPhone. The iOS lock screen has been fairly stagnant for years, but this latest update gives everyone the opportunity to turn theirs into a conversation starter – particularly if you have the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display.
How 4G laptops could revolutionise your business
Over the past couple of years, it’s unlikely that connectivity has been a major concern for most business leaders. As a result of the pandemic-induced shift to remote working, which has seen staff depart corporate headquarters for home offices, employees have been hooked up to super-fast home Wi-Fi® networks - the same networks they use to stream Netflix, play online games, and connect with friends and family.
Apple Music Sing will turn your iPhone into a portable karaoke machine
Apple has announced a new feature for Apple Music that might just help you become a karaoke superstar. The tech giant’s best music streaming service will be getting an upgrade “later this month” with the launch of Apple Music Sing. This feature will be coming to devices like the iPhone 14 and iPad Air (2022) as an update to the preexisting Apple Music Lyrics tool for users worldwide and for free.
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra could rival the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for cameras
The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are expected to launch imminently, but it looks like a Xiaomi 13 Ultra could arrive before long too, and this might be worth holding out for, as the latest leak suggests it could rival the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for photography. According to...
Chats in Google Messages are about to get even more secure
Google has announced that it's bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats in the Google Messages app. The security upgrade is heading to beta users first before being rolled out more widely. End-to-end encryption means no one, not even Google, can read the content of messages. It's already supported in the...
Nothing founder Carl Pei reveals company is working on new phone for the US
Mid-range phone brand Nothing is looking to make its US debut, according to company founder Carl Pei, but is facing some logistical issues – not to mention competition from major rivals. In a conversation with CNBC (opens in new tab), Pei states the company is currently in “early conversations...
Intel claims it’s on track to regain chipmaking crown and leave AMD in the dust
Intel is pushing the accelerator firmly with its process advances, looking to outpace Team Red. Intel is talking a big game when it comes to taking back leadership in chip manufacturing, according to a new report which cites one of the company’s Vice Presidents. That would be Ann Kelleher,...
Which antivirus software works with Malwarebytes?
Malwarebytes free is one of the top malware removal tools. It is superb at finding threats already on your computer. and even gathers up brand-new threats that antivirus software doesn't recognize or misses. A lot of antivirus solutions don't allow more than one solution to be installed or run together...
OnePlus forgets it makes smartphones and announces... a mechanical keyboard?
OnePlus has announced that it’s making, or rather co-creating, a mechanical keyboard, which is a bit of a curveball for a firm that is best known for its smartphones. To be fair, OnePlus does produce kit other than smartphones – like earphones, and a smartwatch – but we didn’t see a mechanical keyboard coming. However, as the company tells us, it’s taking this direction due to popular demand.
Why a faff-free DaaS technology solution is the key to business success
Growing a business is never easy, and with a host of challenges facing companies of all sizes across multiple industries, you need to look at ways to help your business stand out from the crowd. For starters, staying flexible is a great idea in business, whether that's in your working...
ChatGPT is now pretending to be a Linux machine
The chatbot taking the AI world by storm can now play the role of a Linux computer if you want it to. ChatGPT, the AI powered chatbot currently taking the world by storm, is even able to simulate a Linux environment. Powered by OpenAI - the research company launched by...
How to fix the Google Drive ‘Storage Full’ Error
If you make use of Google productivity tools, you’ll probably have encountered the Google Drive Storage Full error, which can affect the cloud storage facility of the same name. Google Drive is a great resource that offers up sizeable cloud storage (opens in new tab) with access from any location via multiple devices, but it can get full as you steadily use it as a quick and convenient dumping ground for multiple files and folders.
Microsoft is hiking the price of first-party Xbox Series X exclusives, starting with Starfield
As the cost of living crisis is hitting our wallets in all the wrong places, you'll find yourself having to choose between heating your home this winter or picking up a new game for your Xbox. Starting with the hotly-anticipated sci-fi RPG Starfield, Microsoft announced via IGN that it will...
Asus Zenfone 10: what we want to see
The Asus Zenfone 10 could be one of the best phones of 2023, but the company will need to learn from the failings of the Asus Zenfone 9, which was in many ways one of the most disappointing phones of 2022. It achieved 3.5 stars in our review, which isn’t...
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could arrive soon – but Team Green needs a Christmas miracle
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti has been listed by an Italian retailer with a release date of January 5. If true, this means that the third Lovelace graphics card is only a month away from hitting the shelves – but naturally, we should take any such leak with a great deal of skepticism.
Rackspace confirms "security incident" across some of its servers
Rackspace experienced what it has called a “security incident” on its hosted Microsoft Exchange platform that saw it forced to take the service down over the weekend. The problem was fixed in the early Monday morning hours. “On Friday, Dec 2, 2022, we became aware of an issue...
WavePad audio editor review
WavePad, from NCH Software, boasts compatibility with a huge variety of platforms and formats, with useful batch functions. The attractive interface offers streamlined and customisable menus, teaching resources in the app and varied views including spectral analysis. As a multi-platform audio editor, there are more options for Windows than for Mac. WavePad does what it does well and looks and sounds great doing it.
iOS 16 problems: How to solve the biggest issues on your iPhone
Apple’s iOS 16 update certainly adds plenty of new features to your iPhone - chief among them are the changes to the lock screen, which previously remained the same for years, as well as extended options for Focus Modes, Live Activity widgets, and iCloud Photo Library. With so many...
Apple finally stumps up cash for MacBook customers hit by butterfly keyboard problems
Do you own a MacBook with a butterfly keyboard which required a repair? Well, you might be able to claim some money as part of a settlement to a lawsuit on behalf of affected parties, with a judge in California now having granted preliminary approval to that settlement. Apple has...
