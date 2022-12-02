Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
ChristmasFest Lighted Parade in Powell Kicks Off the Christmas Season
Saturday night was chilly in Powell, with temps hovering around 20 degrees as people’s breathe could be seen lingering in front of their faces. But that didn’t cool the spirits of the people who lined up on Bent Street to witness the 2022 ChristmasFest Lighted Parade. As dusk...
yourbigsky.com
PAYS Blue Ribbon Stock Sale brings in best livestock
You know Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid, Donner and Blitzen…… they may be the ones not at the amazing PAYS Annual Blue Ribbon Stock sale happening today, December 6th at the Public Auction Yards in Billings. PAYS is one of the most recognized stock...
yourbigsky.com
The gift of ‘One Warm Coat’
It’s been a wonderful coat drive in Billings that started in October and the Billings Jaycees need your help to finish strong!. Tomorrow is the last day of the “One Warm Coat” coat drive helping those in need in our community this winter. The coat drive also...
Billings aquarium shop damaged by wayward vehicle
The Cardeneauxs had just reopened the shop three weeks prior after life threw some major hurdles in their path.
KULR8
Thirsty Street Brewing in Billings closing Taproom location, excited to focus on 'The Garage'
BILLINGS, Mont. - This week, Thirsty Street Brewing announced this weekend will be the final one at their taproom location downtown. Thirsty Street has a second location at 'The Garage,' which they purchased in 2020, and they are going to consolidate their business to that one location. The owners say...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Sober living facility in Billings in need of community support after house fire
One resident described the scene they experienced early Friday morning as "sheer panic and explosions."
Family says dog protected daughter at Billings' Central Park
According to the Dolbear family, Autumn was recently attacked in Central Park during one of her regular walks, but thankfully, Pancake came to the rescue.
The Best Place To Live In Montana
This town in the Treasure State is home to extensive natural resources, beautiful scenery, and the big city vibes that make a place exciting and cultural.
Timeline: The life and death of the moose in Billings
A young moose spent nearly two months hanging out in a Billings neighborhood before it was euthanized Thursday by state wildlife agents.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Nightmare week: Man survives raging fire and Billings casino shooting
Joel was just one of two victims of Sunday night’s double shooting at the Treasure Cove Casino at 909 S. 32nd St. W.
Community 7 Television debuts new studio and closed captioning
Community 7 Television is best known for playing a critical role in government transparency for the past 35 years, broadcasting Billings City Council meetings.
Billings family in shock after vehicle crashes through fence
One Billings woman came home from work Friday evening to an unpleasant surprise: the fence to her backyard was destroyed after someone had driven through it.
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
yourbigsky.com
I90 closed from Big Timber to Springdale: Blowing snow limiting visibility
The NWS is reporting MT DOT is closed from near Big Timber to Springdale because of several vehicle accidents caused by snow. Strong winds are causing blowing, drifting snow and reduced visibility and is very hazardous. Avoid this stretch of highway and keep speeds low in these dangerous conditions.
Yikes. A Hefty Fine for Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk in Billings
The Billings area woke up to a few inches of powdery snow Monday morning (12/5), our second snowfall so far this season that has consisted of more than just a few scattered flurries. We had almost four inches of snow at my place in Laurel at 5 AM this morning and it looks like Billings got about the same amount before the sun popped out at midmorning.
yourbigsky.com
Billings remains under winter weather advisory; West End gets almost three inches overnight
The Billings West End received almost three inches of snow overnight from Sunday into Monday morning, according to the NWS. Billings remains under a winter weather advisory until 3pm on Monday afternoon. Temps will stay below freezing keeping roads slick and snow covered. Tuesday will have continued extremely cold temperatures...
Miners' housing project irks Absarokee residents, public hearing scheduled
A miners man camp is ruffling feathers for some Absarokee residents, but as housing shortages sweep Montana, mine executives say it's a solution to a growing problem.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks defends decision to euthanize Billings moose
A spokesperson explains Chronic Wasting Disease, among other reasons, did not allow for a safe relocation.
