State recognizes McPherson College student
McPHERSON – McPherson College student Emma Speer was among the inaugural class of the NextGen Under 30 recognized at an awards ceremony in Topeka on Friday. NextGen Under 30 is a recognition program developed by the Kansas legislature that celebrates the talent cultivated in Kansas to keep young professionals in the state.
‘We are embarrassed’: Valley Center school district apologizes for students’ language, behavior
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Kansas State Collegian
‘Reading helps people to be seen’: ReadMHK brings community together
The Manhattan Public Library is a central place for both youth and adults in Manhattan. The library staff is challenged with creating public programs that bring community members together. Jan Johnson, teen librarian at the Manhattan Public Library, is a founding member of the library’s ReadMHK program, a project composed...
KAKE TV
K-State fans in Wichita watch, celebrate Big 12 championship
The Wichita Catbackers, a local non-profit, hosted watch parties for the Big 12 Championship Saturday at Chicken N Pickle and Walk-On’s for Kansas State fans in Wichita. The Wildcats won in overtime against Texas Christian University. It was the school’s first Big 12 championship since 2012. “This is...
Kansas State Collegian
K-State and Alabama Sugar Bowl bound
Kansas State and Alabama are slated to play in the Sugar Bowl after a chaotic weekend in college football. Alabama’s college playoff hopes were high after TCU and USC suffered losses in their respective championship games, but fell short of making the cut. K-State is riding high off of...
How Alabama compares to Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Kansas State. Those words have never appeared together in a college football context. So the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be a new experience for both when they meet Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Kansas State (10-3) is coming off a Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU while Alabama (10-2) missed the playoff by one spot, finishing fifth in the final CFP ranking.
Kansas State tight end Konner Fox enters transfer portal
For a third time on Monday, Kansas State has a Wildcat player exiting the program as 247Sports has confirmed Konner Fox's name now appears in the transfer database. A fourth-year junior tight end originally from Reagan High in San Antonio, Tex., the 6-foot-5 player did not record any action this season. Over a career spanning 10 games, Fox departs the Wildcats with just two total receptions for nine yards.
KWCH.com
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State will play the team Alabama sends to the Sugar Bowl
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State will send a team of players representing the school and Big 12 to the Sugar Bowl on December 31. The Wildcats will play a team of players representing Alabama and the SEC in the game. That's all that matters, so don't listen to anyone from the SEC complaining that players will be sitting out of the game for personal reasons. Those were the players the school recruited to play for it. Now they will have to play other athletes to represent the school.
elisportsnetwork.com
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings | CBS Sports Headlines Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings Michigan’s reaction to winning the Big Ten title had a different feel this season. It held […]
Kansas State Collegian
Kansas State wins 2022 Big 12 Championship
For the first time since 2012, the Kansas State Wildcats are Big 12 Champions. They won the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas, against the TCU Horned Frogs 31-28 in overtime. The game featured many momentum-swinging moments that went all the way into the last few plays. The first...
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 31-28 victory against TCU to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' defeated TCU 31-28 in overtime to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship. "Big 12 champions has a nice ring to it. And what a great football game, two great teams. TCU should be in the CFP. They're one of the best four teams. And we went toe to toe with them. I thought we could go toe to toe with them and found a way to win. It was an exceptional football game. A lot of ups and downs, between both teams, and great resolve by our guys. And the overtime stop, it's incredible. We get a third-and-1 and fourth-and-1, as good as they are up front and good run game as they have -- and our defensive line stood up and stuffed them back-to-back plays. I thought it was important for to us get a first down and not make it a 40-some yard field goal but get it a little closer. And we were able to do that. And then executed to perfection, what we call our Wisconsin, getting the ball to the middle of the field for Ty. And then I would say over the last five to six weeks, there may not be a more valuable kid on the football team than Ty Zentner. And Ty was huge again today. And what was just so poetic for me was the ball was on his foot in the last game in Big 12 play for him. And there was no doubt in my mind he was making that. No doubt in my mind. So credit to our seniors. Credit to our leaders. Credit to the culture that they've created. Credit to playerownership, the power of belief, all those things, because we've had a lot of tough times. A lot of people doubted that team after we lost to Tulane and said must not be very good. And they took it to heart. And we lost to a good TCU team. Lost to a really good TCU team. And end up getting a win, and then we lost to a good Texas team. We had to go 3-0, get some help, got some help. And those kids went 3-0 in tough circumstances at Baylor, at West Virginia, home on senior day against KU -- to have an opportunity to come here. And we talked about it in the locker room. You can ask Daniel Green about this. We talked about it in the locker room after we beat KU. We weren't coming here for a participation trophy; we were coming here to win the thing. And that was our mindset all week. And we found a way with great resolve by a bunch of great seniors."
Kansas singer still on ‘The Voice’ needs votes
On Monday night, a Kansas man will be singing for his chance to make it to the finale of "The Voice."
thesunflower.com
Men’s basketball stunned by in state rival, Kansas State
After a five-point lead early in the second half, Kansas State University overtook the men’s basketball team for a last-minute 55-50 victory. On Dec. 3, the men’s basketball team traveled to Manhattan to play against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum for the first time since 2003. “I think...
Two Longtime rural firefighters are honored
Two longtime Geary County rural firefighters are retiring. Cliff White and Mike Asbury were honored during the annual appreciation banquet for rural fighters. Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges noted that White is retiring after 35 years and Asbury after 22 years.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
WIBW
Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
Watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A watch party will be held on Monday and Tuesday for “The Voice” contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City. The C.L. Hoover Opera House will be hosting the watch party on Dec. 5-6. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the party which will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. […]
Justin Aaron continues in 'The Voice' competition
Justin Aaron, Junction City, has received the semifinal round of 'The Voice' competition on NBC. You can watch him perform next week. There will be a watch party at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.
