Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia
I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This weekend, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programing to highlight some of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the renaming of Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo, holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens, where to see "snow" in Florida this winter and more.
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
Miracle on Cleveland Street
Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road presents Miracle on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Clearwater-CRA. This FREE family-friendly festival returns for the 14th year when the 400 block of downtown Clearwater will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with falling snow, a variety of live music including strolling carolers, holiday-themed selfie-photo stations and FREE activities that include:
fox13news.com
Tampa walk brings awareness to Huntington’s disease
TAMPA, Fla. - On Saturday, more than 100 people spent the day pounding the pavement to raise awareness about Huntington's disease and the need for a cure. The Huntington's disease Society of America's Florida Chapter held its annual Tampa Team Hope Walk at Lowry Park. "If you get the gene,...
ABC Action News
Family statement: Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after battle with cancer
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer that was "recently discovered" her family said in a statement. Alley was 71 years old. She was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength" her children True and Lillie Parker. The family...
2 men rescued from burning boat on Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard and area response crews helped extinguish a large fire on a boat Monday morning on Tampa Bay. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call around 10 a.m. about a vessel fire near Pinellas Point, located south of the downtown area.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.
WSVN-TV
Teachers find rare mastodon fossils in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Two teachers made a rare Florida find when they discovered a piece of history that’s thousands of years old. It was a jaw-dropping discovery with the teachers unearthing the jaws and tusks of a species long extinct. You can hear the screams of...
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
Police: Family of 3 was flying back to St. Petersburg when plane crashed off Venice Beach
VENICE, Fla. — Police said a family of three was onboard a small plane that crashed Saturday night off Venice Beach shortly after taking off from the local airport. A 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were found dead. The search for the pilot — a 42-year-old man —...
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
School bus crashes with students on board, Tampa authorities say
A school bus carrying an unknown number of students crashed in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
'It hurts so bad': Loved ones honor aspiring nurse shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pink balloons Sunday afternoon filled Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa to honor Savannah Mathis. "It hurts so bad," said her mother, LaMaria Smith. Like several attendants at the park, Smith wore a shirt with an image of Savannah's face and the words: "Forever In Our Hearts."
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Iconic Vinoy Resort and Golf Club Announces Opening of Sunni Spencer Boutique
The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club will add to St. Petersburg’s burgeoning shopping offerings with the opening of Sunni Spencer, the Tampa-based luxury fashion boutique’s newest location, as part of the historic resort’s comprehensive renovation. Sunni Spencer will open in December 2022 in The Vinoy’s reimagined elegant lobby. The thoughtfully curated boutique will sell chic, resort-inspired clothing, accessories and swimwear for women, men and children.
Longboat Observer
Child seriously injured in University Parkway accident in Lakewood Ranch
A 6-year-old girl from Bradenton was seriously injured Sunday morning in a two-car crash on University Parkway at Deer Drive. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the westbound sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger made a left hand turn toward Deer Drive into the path of an eastbound SUV on University Parkway.
Jane Castor: "Deeply Disappointed" Over O' Connor Resignation
Mayor Says O' Connor Accomplished "a Lot," but it All Comes Down to Ethics
Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. […]
