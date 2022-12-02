Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
RH Queued for Q3 Earnings: Key Factors to Take Into Account
RH - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 29, 2022) results on Dec 8, after market close. In the last reported quarter, this leading luxury home furnishing retailer’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.7%. The company beat earnings expectations in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 16.7%. The reported figure, however, decreased 4.7% from the year-ago level. RH’s net revenues topped expectations by 2.2% in the quarter and grew 0.3% year over year.
Zacks.com
J.Jill (JILL) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JILL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 42.59%. A...
Zacks.com
ICF International (ICFI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ICF International (. ICFI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Strategic Education (STRA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
STRA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32%. A...
Zacks.com
Science Applications (SAIC) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates
SAIC - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. The bottom line increased 3% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.85 per share. Revenues inched up 1% year over year to $1.91...
Zacks.com
Milestone Scientific, Inc. (MLSS) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
MLSS - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings picture....
Zacks.com
SEI Investments (SEIC) Announces 7.5% Dividend Increase
SEIC - Free Report) board of directors has approved a hike in the semi-annual cash dividend. The new dividend of 43 cents per share represents an increase of 7.5% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 5, 2023, to shareholders on record as of Dec 19, 2022.
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth
Stocks extended their strength in last week’s session, with the indexes penciling in their second consecutive weekly close in green territory. Although Friday’s better-than-expected Employment Situations Report brought some volatility and uncertainty to the market, investors can, at least, celebrate the recent streak of green. In the historically-volatile...
Zacks.com
IBM (IBM) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
IBM (. IBM - Free Report) closed at $147.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Blackstone & Cigna
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Blackstone Inc. (BX) and Cigna Corporation (CI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Up 11.3% in 6 Months: Here's Why
TTEK - Free Report) appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 11.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%. Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one of its end markets with strength across the others. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly amplifying its competitive edge.
Zacks.com
Buy 3 Transportation Stocks That Gained More Than 50% This Year
The widely-diversified transportation sector, which includes airlines, railroads, package delivery companies and truckers to name a few, was one of the hardest-hit corners in the investing space during the pandemic. However, with the easing of the COVID-induced restrictions, economic activities have gained pace this year. This improved scenario has been...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch on Their Recent Dividend Hike
Wall Street has seen an impressive rally since mid-October. Less-than-expected inflation rates in October with respect to several measures along with a dovish comment from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in November boosted investors’ confidence in risky assets like equities. However, hotter-than-expected job additions and a higher wage rate in...
Zacks.com
Kirby (KEX) Rides on Segmental Growth Amid Rising Costs
KEX - Free Report) is benefiting from increased demand at the distribution and services segment and favorable market conditions at the marine transportation unit. Notably, shares of Kirby have gained 23.7% over the past year, outperforming 18.2% growth of the industryit belongs to. The company recently reported third-quarter earnings of...
Zacks.com
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Steady Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com
General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
GIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $86.30, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Silk Road Medical (SILK) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in LivePerson (LPSN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 80%
LivePerson (LPSN - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $12.63, gaining 21% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.69 indicates a 79.7% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
ENPH - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
Zacks.com
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
Comments / 0