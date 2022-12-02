Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tracking Oregon State's Football Departures: Transfer Portal Entrants, NFL Draft Prospects, Graduates
The first transfer window of the 2022 college football offseason opened on Monday, December 5th, unleashing chaos across the nation as countless student-athletes announced their intentions to continue their careers at new institutions. That Transfer Portal pandemonium hasn’t affected Oregon State as much as other programs, at least not yet,...
Martinez & Velling Earn All-American Honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez and tight end Jack Velling have been named Freshman All-Americans by College Football News, the publication announced Tuesday. Martinez has been selected to its third team while Velling is an honorable mention selection. The two are the first Beaver freshmen...
Oregon active offering high school prospects on the first day of the Transfer Portal Window
With a lot of attention towards the NCAA Transfer Portal with its recruiting window opening up on Monday, December 5th, the Oregon Ducks spent a good amount of time recruiting the high school ranks. Oregon extended multiple offers to some of the top underclassmen in the country, giving attention to an area of college football recruiting few were giving that day.
WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
fishduck.com
Ducks, Beavers in Battle for Holiday Bowl Bid
Between long periods of silent reflection, handwringing, bargaining with the football gods and frequent public outbursts in a nightgown and slippers, Oregon Ducks fans are likely spending the weekend unshaven and waiting for the College Football Playoff to announce its top four teams and (yawn) the rest of the bowl games. All joking aside, the Ducks are likely headed to the Holiday Bowl against a team from the ACC, including a possible matchup with Notre Dame, or the Las Vegas Bowl, facing a team from the SEC or Big Ten.
No. 14 Oregon State selected to play Florida in 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Oregon State (9-3, 6-3) will play Florida (6-6, 3-5) in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, the bowl announced Sunday afternoon. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it’s set to kick off at 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, December 17th. It will be televised live on ABC.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: 50% off An Annual Membership to DuckTerritory
Oregon is set to hire a new OC, the transfer portal is upon us and in two weeks the Ducks will aim to sign a top 10 prep recruiting class. Be with us every step of the way with a VIP subscription. We'll be running a deal that will save you 50-percent off an annual Duck Territory subscription and will also result in 50-percent off an annual Paramount+ subscription.
Dan Lannounce announces player-opt outs, Bo Nix's status for Bowl Game
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses players who have opted out of Oregon's bowl game and the status of senior quarterback Bo Nix.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
Officials: Man dies after veering off I-5, crashing into tree head-on
One man is dead following a crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County on Thursday, the Oregon State Police reported.
kezi.com
Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash
COBURG, Ore. -- The drivers of two vehicles that collided and left one dead and one injured on Coburg Road on Sunday night have been identified, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the LCSO, they arrived to the crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection just...
kptv.com
Train strikes, kills 17-year-old Woodburn student
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old boy and Woodburn high school student was struck and killed by a train on Friday morning, according to Woodburn police. Just before 8 a.m., the high school junior was walking north on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass when he was struck from behind, police said.
hh-today.com
A ‘derelict structure’ along the tracks
For people on foot or on a bike, there’s a shortcut across the railroad tracks on Pine Street in Albany. If you take it, as I did again on Sunday, you pass a boarded-up house marked with a City of Albany notice: “Derelict Structure.”. What’s happening with that...
247Sports
63K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0