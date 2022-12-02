ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

247Sports

Martinez & Velling Earn All-American Honors

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez and tight end Jack Velling have been named Freshman All-Americans by College Football News, the publication announced Tuesday. Martinez has been selected to its third team while Velling is an honorable mention selection. The two are the first Beaver freshmen...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Ducks, Beavers in Battle for Holiday Bowl Bid

Between long periods of silent reflection, handwringing, bargaining with the football gods and frequent public outbursts in a nightgown and slippers, Oregon Ducks fans are likely spending the weekend unshaven and waiting for the College Football Playoff to announce its top four teams and (yawn) the rest of the bowl games. All joking aside, the Ducks are likely headed to the Holiday Bowl against a team from the ACC, including a possible matchup with Notre Dame, or the Las Vegas Bowl, facing a team from the SEC or Big Ten.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5

On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash

COBURG, Ore. -- The drivers of two vehicles that collided and left one dead and one injured on Coburg Road on Sunday night have been identified, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the LCSO, they arrived to the crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection just...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Train strikes, kills 17-year-old Woodburn student

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old boy and Woodburn high school student was struck and killed by a train on Friday morning, according to Woodburn police. Just before 8 a.m., the high school junior was walking north on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass when he was struck from behind, police said.
WOODBURN, OR
hh-today.com

A ‘derelict structure’ along the tracks

For people on foot or on a bike, there’s a shortcut across the railroad tracks on Pine Street in Albany. If you take it, as I did again on Sunday, you pass a boarded-up house marked with a City of Albany notice: “Derelict Structure.”. What’s happening with that...
ALBANY, OR
247Sports

247Sports

