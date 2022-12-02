Staten Island’s Best Dressed: JCC’s Dorothy Delson Kuhn Music Institute’s golden anniversary

Read full article on original website
Staten Island high school JROTC participates in honorary walk | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Susan E. Wagner High School student Saray Garcia recently shared the experience of JROTC students who walked in honor of the Bataan Death March. She is part of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world.
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Nancy Taylor-Klingler, a former Radio City Rockette, died Nov. 29. She studied dance at an early age at Mrs. Rosemary’s Dance Studio and was also a dance instructor there during her teen years. At the age of 17, she was one of the youngest dancers to grace the stage of Radio City Music Hall as a Rockette, from 1970 to 1979. Following her career on the stage, she entered the nursing profession for more than 25 years, joining the staff of Sea View Hospital Rehabilitation Center and Home. For the full obituary, click here.
Devout CUNY supporters honored at College of Staten Island’s Celestial Ball fundraiser
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Richmond County Country Club’s Ballroom was the scene of the College of Staten Island’s biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday night. The annual Celestial ball amassed over 130 attendees, all of whom gathered to support the Staten Island Campus located in Willowbrook. The...
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite Chinese restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s Chinese restaurants are the cream of the crop for this final 2022 Best of Staten Island category. Fusion restaurants, places that specialize in certain fare and regional dishes, and those who serve it...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 5, 2022: Maureen Flanagan, 9/11 nurse hero, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Maureen Flanagan, 67, of Greenwich, Conn., a registered nurse, died Nov. 30 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A skilled and compassionate nurse, she worked at the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Hospital and Victory Memorial Hospital before joining the medical department at the headquarters of Merrill Lynch in Manhattan, a job that she loved. On Sept. 11, 2001, after learning that a plane had hit the World Trade Center, she grabbed her medical bag and hitched a ride down the West Side Highway toward the danger in order to help. She met up with her fellow Merrill Lynch nurse coworkers from Merrill’s One World Financial Center across the street from the Twin Towers. Together, they treated victims until the South Tower collapsed and they had to evacuate the area. It was for these efforts that she received The American Red Cross Nursing Hero Award in a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
Let’s make St. George a commercial magnet (letter to the editor)
I am addressing this call for a public New Year’s resolution to Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, whose official backyard is the topic of this message. You may have noticed that “downtown St. George” is a ghost town. Empty storefronts on Hyatt Street and Bay Street once had been active local businesses. Remember Karl’s Klipper? Honor Wines? The Courthouse Café? The barber shop? If you’re wondering why these are empty, you haven’t been paying attention to real estate speculation around the various ferry zone boondoggles of the past several years. These places are empty because the building owners decided to cash in on a business boom that is still vapor.
Lifestyle medicine program coming to NYC hospitals, including on Staten Island
CITY HALL — A new lifestyle medicine program will enter New York City hospitals, including on Staten Island, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday. Hospital physicians will have the opportunity to take a series of lifestyle health courses, a subject matter that Adams has made a focal point of his administration, and that he said is lacking in the nation’s medical schools.
For SILive.com subscribers: Free sandwich giveaway at Anthony’s Paninoteca this Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Who’s hungry for a delicious Italian hero?. We are giving away one free signature sandwich to the first five Advance/SILive.com subscribers who show up to Anthony’s Paninoteca, located at 3994 Amboy Road in Great Kills, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Borough president partners with GRACE Foundation to clean up Stapleton waterfront; new pastor installed at New Dorp Moravian Church | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As part of his ongoing efforts to clean up Staten Island, Borough President Vito Fossella’s Clean Team and the GRACE Foundation of New York’s participants removed 27 bags of litter and debris from a portion of Front Street in Stapleton. The GRACE Foundation,...
NYC middle, high school applications due Monday: 6 things you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadline to apply for public middle and high school in New York City is Monday, Dec. 5, and there are some changes to the admissions process this year. In September, the city announced a new admissions process that aims to be more family-friendly, transparent...
New $92M Staten Island rec center can be jewel in our waterfront crown | Our Opinion
Staten Islanders have waited for years – across more than a decade that has spanned the term-limited services of mayors, city councilmembers and borough presidents – and now, finally, there is a bona fide design for the replacement of the beloved, defunct Cromwell Recreational Center. Not just a...
Old-fashioned, family ice cream shop closing after 88 years in N.J. town
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
‘Drag Story Hour’ at Staten Island Children’s Museum proceeds despite protest led by Artist Scott LoBaido
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Protestors had their say Saturday in Livingston opposing a “Drag Story Hour” at the Staten Island Children’s Museum, but their jeers had little effect. In fact, the event’s organizer, Yun-Hee Proffit, said the protest, led by local artist Scott LoBaido, achieved the...
Staten Islander was prime suspect in NYC subway, ferry bombings that injured 50+ in 1960 | From the vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 28, 1960 edition of the Staten Island Advance. In October and November of 1960, New York City experienced five bombings that injured more than 50 people and killed a young girl. Walter Long, 29, a Manhattan mental institution escapee, was identified as a prime suspect for the bombings. Living and working on Staten Island, Long admitted to stealing explosives from his job—a sewer project on Nicholas Avenue —but denied setting off the bombs. He was in the vicinity of all the bombings except one. More than 600 detectives were involved in what the police called the Holiday Bomber or the Sunday Bomber case. Long escaped custody after this arrest and was never found.
beckersdental.com
Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices
Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
‘We just felt like we needed to do something’ — Staten Islanders organize donations for migrants, others in need
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Carol Doodian-Russo and Deborah Gallonty first heard about the asylum seekers in need on Staten Island, they knew they wanted to help. “We just felt like we needed to do something,” said Doodian-Russo, a registered nurse for Northwell Health who also works with Staten Island-based organization On Your Mark. “We read a lot about the migrants and what was going on, how most of them came with just a backpack and no clothes, and nothing for winter.”
Wildlife Summit to come up with new plan for controlling Staten Island’s wild turkeys
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – An upcoming meeting between city and state agencies and local elected officials has one goal: Devising a plan for dealing with “nuisance” wildlife on Staten Island. And a main topic of discussion will be the borough’s wild turkeys. Mid-Island Councilman David Carr,...
Hero HS lacrosse coaches save dying man at game | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Food service pros take notice: Restaurant Depot stakes a claim on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Food service operators of the borough who learned of a soon-in-coming Restaurant Depot rejoiced over the news. The grocer to the industry has leased the building at 1801 South Avenue in Travis. That address is home to the former location of Asian Foods which is...
