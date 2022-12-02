Read full article on original website
Christmas Sampler Counted Cross Stitch Chart
The magical atmosphere of Christmas is tangible in this adorable sampler by the cross-stitch brand Oven – this is a beautiful piece to get you in the festive mood!. This free pattern uses 11 colors of the DMC palette and can be stitched on a canvas of your choice.
Quilted Christmas Traditions Sewing Pattern
When you download this Christmas quilting book , you’ll get 30+ Christmas quilt patterns! Allow your imagination to run wild when making last-minute gifts with these patterns, and with so many pattern options, you’re sure to have a good time this holiday season! Download it now!. Projects include:
Mixed Media Christmas Tree Wall Hanging
This wonderful mixed media Christmas Tree Project from Paula is on a wooden tray to be hung on the wall during the Holidays but you could also use this same idea to create cards as well. For the base she stamped a vintage floral stamp in red and then stacked strips of paper ephemera from a Tim Holtz collection to create the shape of the tree. She also added fun little touches like tinsel, buttons, chipboard shapes and more.
Plastic Canvas – Hersheys Kiss Cover For The Christmas Tree
This plastic canvas kiss holder template is so simple to make that even youngsters can do it! When I was a youngster, I learned how to make these free plastic canvas kiss designs, and I chose to teach my kids how to make these Hershey Kiss. holding decorations. You may...
How to make illuminated Christmas trees with string
I am kind of obsessed with tea lights and making things that light up with them. This Christmas tree is perfect! Pop on over to the blog Homemade Gifts Made Easy for step by step tutorial on how to make string Christmas trees that light up with tea lights. I want to make a whole forest of these.
Create a Simple Christmas Tree Border
This festive holiday layout has 5 photos, room for journaling and a nice big border across the center. This border is easy to create yourself with different pattern papers. Cut a wide strip of paper for the background and then cut your holiday pattern papers into triangles to layer and over lap across the border, add a sentiment and a few gold stars and it’s ready to add to your page.
Scrappy Christmas Tree mini quilt
Quick Christmas decor projects are perfect for a creative weekend. Whip up a Christmas Tree mini quilt in a weekend and use it to decorate a wall, a table or to sew a cushion cover. Even better, this project uses scraps so you can get started immediately – no need to shop for fabric.
DIY Pattern Building Blocks
These would be so fun to make as a holiday gift for a kiddo in your life, or to have on hand in your block area at school or at home and give kids something to do when it’s cold outside. These DIY pattern building blocks are super simple...
Knit a Garland of Tiny Stockings
I saw this Elf Stocking Garland from Cheryl Andrews the other day and it got me thinking of an Elf on the Shelf. spending the day knitting tiny stockings. Whether you have an elf who needs some stockings or just want to use all your tiny leftover bits of sock yarn to make an adorable holiday decoration, this pattern has got you covered.
Christmas Mice Slimline Card
How much fun are these cute winter mice!? One is sledding, one is dressed as Santa and one is just enjoying a snowy walk. Bonnie used stamps from Picket Fence to create 3 different little winter scenes, each in a square with scalloped edges that she stacked on a tall slimline card design with a colorful ink blended snowflake background.
Santa Flat Shaker Card
Pre-made shaker pockets are a quick and easy way to create a shaker card without all the foam tape, acetate, etc. You simply stamp your cardstock, slide it into the pocket, add some sequins and seal it up. Amy R. used a Santa stamp from Honey Bee stamps to create her flat and shaker and she’s sharing a how to video on her blog.
A Wintry Mix Quilt Pattern
A Wintry Mix Quilt Pattern celebrating the season with fantastic trees, stunning snowflakes, cups of cocoa, and wonderful mittens. Gather festive fabrics to create a collection of comforts for the coldest months of the year. Sizes when completed:. 49.5″ x 59.5″ cover quilt. 54.5″ x 64.5″ bonus layout...
Holiday Hang-Ups! Plastic Canvas Pattern
Hang these plastic canvas Christmas holiday decorations in your window or entryway for a festive effect; the Shining Star may also be utilized as a tree topper. Shining Star and Silver Bells are embroidered with Metallic Craft Cord on 7-count plastic canvas. Size: Shining Star: 1″W x 10 1/4″Across x...
Patchwork Zipper Pouch Sewing Tutorial
Sew your fabric scraps into an adorable quilted patchwork zipper pouch! Amy Latta Creations has a tutorial showing how to make this cute project. The patchwork is sized perfectly to use precut squares from a mini charm pack, or you can cut your own squares from your scrap stash. [photo...
Gathered Sleeve Sweatshirt Sewing Tutorial
Add a gathered sleeve to the next sweatshirt you sew! Life Sew Savory shows how to make this fun sleeve variation when sewing a sweatshirt. Her tutorial shows how to make this sweatshirt in both children and adult sizes. [photo credit: Life Sew Savory]
Bee Hat Knit Pattern
Our sweet bee pompom hat knitting pattern is perfect for making handmade gifts for your loved ones, young and old. This pattern is made using any bulky weight yarn and US 13-9 mm needles. Finished sizes: 6-12 Months, 1-3 Years, 4-12 Years, Women. Designed by Fox & Pine Stitches.
FREE Jointed Santa Mouse SVG Cut File
This adorable little mouse has joints put together with small brads so his arms and legs are moveable, so cute! This SVG Cut file is FREE to download from Dreaming Tree to cut with your electronic die cutting machine and add to your Christmas scrapbook layouts, greeting cards and paper crafting projects this Holiday season.
Free Cat Nap Nest Crochet Pattern
We don’t have a cat, but as a serial cat napper myself, I feel like I need one of these Crochet Cat beds big enough for myself. I mean who doesn’t want to snuggle up in a nest for a nap? Have you seen those therapy pods. that...
