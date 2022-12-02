This wonderful mixed media Christmas Tree Project from Paula is on a wooden tray to be hung on the wall during the Holidays but you could also use this same idea to create cards as well. For the base she stamped a vintage floral stamp in red and then stacked strips of paper ephemera from a Tim Holtz collection to create the shape of the tree. She also added fun little touches like tinsel, buttons, chipboard shapes and more.

