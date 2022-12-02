ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxrUP_0jV5V96i00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Jae’s Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae’s at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.

General Manager Raya Stockton and Executive Chef Ron Reda will be taking on those positions for both Jae’s at the Hilton and Jae’s Grille. The new space has a bar area, and the menu includes steak, seafood, chicken, pasta, meatloaf and some sharable appetizers.

“Pittsfield needs this type of food,” said Reda.

Woman runs custom cookie business out of Watervliet home

They wanted to keep Jae’s Grille completely separate from Jae’s at the Hilton, said Reda, so there was no competition between the two. That’s why they chose Jae’s Grille to serve upscale American food.

“When people come into Jae’s Grille, they’re going to find it’s a nice atmosphere,” said Stockton. It’s casual, but you can also dress up, she added.

Best places to get sushi near Albany, according to Yelp

Jae’s Grille is having it’s soft opening on December 7 and Stockton will be asking people to make reservations. The restaurant will be open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

