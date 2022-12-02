ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

fox44news.com

Missing Irving child found, suspect in custody

IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe. The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent danger.
IRVING, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Hill County burglary

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify some suspects in a burglary. The burglary occurred around 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 31, outside of Hubbard. You can view pictures of the male suspect, female suspect, and their vehicle below.
HILL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson woman recognized for heroic actions

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Robinson woman is being recognized for her heroic efforts. A major accident involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV occurred on S Robinson Road on November 11 – in front of Laura Blackmon’s house. Laura rushed to the scene and started providing first aid to the victim in the SUV before emergency personnel arrived.
ROBINSON, TX
KLTV

Athens man accused in shooting, standoff now charged with capital murder

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man accused of shooting someone to death and taking hostages has been given a new indictment by a grand jury. According to court documents, an Anderson County grand jury is now charging Robert Mason Eckert III with capital murder in connection with the death of Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, whom Eckert allegedly shot multiple times. Eckert is also accused of taking multiple people hostage inside a home immediately following the shooting which occurred on Dec. 9, 2021 at a residence on County Road 309 in Anderson County. Eckert later surrendered to the sheriff’s office.
ATHENS, TX
KBTX.com

Two killed in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Madison County, the second fatality wreck to be reported on Monday in the Brazos Valley. The latest crash occurred on Highway 21 west of North Zulch between FM 2865 and Highway 39. DPS says a 2014 Nissan...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Car burns after Whitney hit-and-run and pursuit

Whitney,Tx (FOX44) – A car caught fire and one man was arrested after fleeing on foot during a pursuit following a hit-and-run crash in Whitney on Monday. Whitney Police reported the incident started during the noon hour – when a Kia passenger car slammed into the rear of a pickup truck in the 1200 block of North Brazos Street. The driver of the pickup flagged down a passing officer at 12:38 p.m. to report the driver who hit him did not stop, and provided a description of the car.
WHITNEY, TX
KBTX.com

Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts. The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire. Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and...
HEARNE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
fox44news.com

Two dead in Madison County no-passing zone crash

Madison County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports two people were killed in a fiery crash in a no-passing zone in Madison County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 1:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 190, near Shepard Creek Estates Road outside of North Zulch.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
baylorlariat.com

Waco PD searching for two men in car, firearm theft ring near Baylor

The Waco Police Department said that for the past six months, men have been targeting unlocked vehicles in small and congested parking lots like apartment complexes and hotels near Baylor, Robinson and Falls County. Police are looking for 19-year-old Patrick Lucas in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts. Additionally, 19-year-old...
WacoTrib.com

Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others

Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

Former Deep Ellum Bartender Austin Shuffield found guilty of assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County jury has found Austin Sheffield guilty of obstruction and assault.The former bartender was indicted on two felony and two misdemeanor charges for assaulting L'Daijohnique Lee, 27, in a parking lot in 2019.Lee said the night of the assault, she had pulled into a parking lot that night and blocked Shuffield in as he was trying to leave. He got out of his truck to asked her to move but after his approach, the two began arguing.In a cell phone video, captured by a witness across the street, Shuffield was seen holding a gun by his...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Police are looking for two men in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in conjunction with the Falls County Sheriff’s Department and the Robinson Police Department, is looking for two young men in connection with thefts of vehicles and firearms. Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says 19-year-old Patrick Lucas is a suspect...
WACO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
DALLAS, TX
KCEN

Hazmat situation reported in Waco

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
WACO, TX

