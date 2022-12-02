Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Missing Irving child found, suspect in custody
IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe. The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent danger.
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Hill County burglary
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify some suspects in a burglary. The burglary occurred around 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 31, outside of Hubbard. You can view pictures of the male suspect, female suspect, and their vehicle below.
13 Out Of 20 Arrested In Anderson County Were Felony Arrests Last Week
It was a pretty nice weekend around East Texas last weekend. It was a bit cool, but overall the weather cooperated and we were able to get some Christmas shopping done, decorations and lights put up on the house, wander around Canton during First Monday Trade Days, and enjoy one of the many Christmas parades Saturday afternoon and evening with the family.
Police name a second suspect in their investigation of a northwest Dallas murder
Dallas police now have the name of a man they’ve been looking for since early October when a victim named Miguel Guzman was fatally shot in Northwest Dallas near I-35 and Walnut Hill.
fox44news.com
Robinson woman recognized for heroic actions
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Robinson woman is being recognized for her heroic efforts. A major accident involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV occurred on S Robinson Road on November 11 – in front of Laura Blackmon’s house. Laura rushed to the scene and started providing first aid to the victim in the SUV before emergency personnel arrived.
KLTV
Athens man accused in shooting, standoff now charged with capital murder
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man accused of shooting someone to death and taking hostages has been given a new indictment by a grand jury. According to court documents, an Anderson County grand jury is now charging Robert Mason Eckert III with capital murder in connection with the death of Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, whom Eckert allegedly shot multiple times. Eckert is also accused of taking multiple people hostage inside a home immediately following the shooting which occurred on Dec. 9, 2021 at a residence on County Road 309 in Anderson County. Eckert later surrendered to the sheriff’s office.
KWTX
Suspects arrested in smash-and-grab burglary at Navarro County convenience store
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives and deputies with the Navarro County and Freestone County sheriff’s offices arrested two suspects in the smash-and-grab style burglary at the I-45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of Interstate 45 West in Navarro County. On Nov. 30, 2022, the investigation led detectives...
KBTX.com
Two killed in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Madison County, the second fatality wreck to be reported on Monday in the Brazos Valley. The latest crash occurred on Highway 21 west of North Zulch between FM 2865 and Highway 39. DPS says a 2014 Nissan...
fox44news.com
Car burns after Whitney hit-and-run and pursuit
Whitney,Tx (FOX44) – A car caught fire and one man was arrested after fleeing on foot during a pursuit following a hit-and-run crash in Whitney on Monday. Whitney Police reported the incident started during the noon hour – when a Kia passenger car slammed into the rear of a pickup truck in the 1200 block of North Brazos Street. The driver of the pickup flagged down a passing officer at 12:38 p.m. to report the driver who hit him did not stop, and provided a description of the car.
KBTX.com
Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts. The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire. Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and...
Deep Ellum bartender found guilty of obstruction, assault linked to 2019 incident captured on video
A Dallas County jury on Monday found Deep Ellum bartender Austin Shuffield guilty of obstruction and assault in response to a 2019 incident that was captured on video.
A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
fox44news.com
Two dead in Madison County no-passing zone crash
Madison County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports two people were killed in a fiery crash in a no-passing zone in Madison County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 1:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 190, near Shepard Creek Estates Road outside of North Zulch.
baylorlariat.com
Waco PD searching for two men in car, firearm theft ring near Baylor
The Waco Police Department said that for the past six months, men have been targeting unlocked vehicles in small and congested parking lots like apartment complexes and hotels near Baylor, Robinson and Falls County. Police are looking for 19-year-old Patrick Lucas in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts. Additionally, 19-year-old...
fox4news.com
Deep Ellum Assault Trial: Man acquitted of most serious charge
DALLAS - A Dallas County jury found a man seen on video beating a woman in Deep Ellum guilty of assault and obstruction. Austin Shuffield was on trial for a 2019 fight that was captured on cellphone video. Jurors found him guilty of assault and obstruction but not guilty of...
WacoTrib.com
Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others
Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
Former Deep Ellum Bartender Austin Shuffield found guilty of assault
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County jury has found Austin Sheffield guilty of obstruction and assault.The former bartender was indicted on two felony and two misdemeanor charges for assaulting L'Daijohnique Lee, 27, in a parking lot in 2019.Lee said the night of the assault, she had pulled into a parking lot that night and blocked Shuffield in as he was trying to leave. He got out of his truck to asked her to move but after his approach, the two began arguing.In a cell phone video, captured by a witness across the street, Shuffield was seen holding a gun by his...
fox44news.com
Police are looking for two men in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in conjunction with the Falls County Sheriff’s Department and the Robinson Police Department, is looking for two young men in connection with thefts of vehicles and firearms. Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says 19-year-old Patrick Lucas is a suspect...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
Hazmat situation reported in Waco
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
Comments / 0