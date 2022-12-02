ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, OH

Funeral held for man found stabbed, killed in Riverside

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Funeral arrangements were set to take place on Friday for a man who was found stabbed to death in his Riverside home .

According to 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah’s obituary , family and friends were received on Friday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Christian Church located in Springfield. The funeral service began at 12 p.m. to celebrate Hannah’s life.

Information on memorial contributions can be found on the funeral home’s website .

Riverside police arrest man accused of stabbing, killing ex-boyfriend

On Sunday, Nov. 27, officers found Hannah dead in his home with multiple stab wounds after conducting a welfare check.

Police used Ring doorbell footage to find out that Hannah’s ex-boyfriend, Cornelius Brogan, was allegedly the last person to be seen at Hannah’s home besides Hannah himself. Using his cellphone number, police tracked Brogan to Logan County, Kentucky.

Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees

Brogan has since been arrested by Kentucky police and is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary. He is also facing charges of assault on a police officer, disarming an officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia for an incident involving his arrest.

