Crawford County escaped inmate remains at-large

VAN BUREN - A man who escaped from the Crawford County Detention Center remained at-large Friday, the sheriff's office reports.

Jeromy Call, 38, escaped the jail at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 by crawling through an air duct vent, the sheriff's office reported.

Call was wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored pants when he escaped. Call has brown hair and brown eyes.

Call was in the Crawford County Jail after being sentenced on theft and felon in possession of firearm charges. He has previously escaped from the Le Flore County, Ok. jail, according to reports.

The Crawford County Sheriff's office reported that Call does not have a violent history, however, they advise that if anyone sees him they should not try to engage with him.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's investigation division at 479-474-2581 or if they see Call report the sighting by calling 911.